Threadline Products Buys Former Atlantic Fastener, Würth Facility

Threadline said the deal includes the location's equipment, materials and workforce.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 20, 2025
Threadline Products headquarters, Charlotte, N.C.
Threadline Products Inc.

North Carolina fastener manufacturer Threadline Products Inc. announced last week that the company has purchased a factory formerly operated by Atlantic Fastener and Würth in Greensboro.

Threadline took over the facility's production, including its equipment, materials and workforce, at the end of last year following Würth's decision to part with the facility.

Company officials said the new site would bolster its manufacturing and distribution capabilities — particularly through the addition of roll threading capabilities and an expanded geographic footprint. In addition to complement its existing hub in Charlotte, the Greensboro facility would allow Threadline to provide enhanced delivery and support services to eastern North Carolina, as well as Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“The acquisition of the Greensboro facility is a pivotal step for Threadline, enabling us to significantly scale our operations and enhance our service offerings,” said Threadline President and CEO Jenny Miller. “This strategic move will ensure that we continue to provide top-tier support and products to our valued customers across multiple states.”

