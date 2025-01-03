Schaedler Yesco Announces New Headquarters

The company expects to move to a nearby suburb in mid-2025.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution
Jan 3, 2025
Schaedler Yesco Purchases New Corp Office Image 2
Schaedler Yesco Distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution closes its 100th anniversary year with the announcement of a new corporate headquarters. 

On Dec. 13, the company finalized the purchase of a 57,000-square-foot office to serve as the company's new headquarters. The building, located at 5000 Louise Drive in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the former headquarters of Members 1st Federal Credit Union and offers ample space for today and well into the future. 

Initially, Schaedler Yesco faced the same challenges that many on the I-83 corridor faced: the impending widening of the roadway directly in front of its building. The construction would take the main parking lot, additional land and freedom to expand operations. 

"We considered several options as we contemplated how construction would affect us," said CEO Greg Schaedler. "But in the end, the project turned out to have a silver lining. Not only have we found a new space that offers significantly more room for our corporate teams, but it gives us additional opportunities at our existing location." 

By moving the corporate offices from the CDC on Paxton Street in Harrisburg, the company is able to expand its warehouse footprint into the vacated office area.

"Our business has been growing steadily over the last decade," said Farrah Mittel, president. "Between new locations, new services and greater efficiencies, our growth has allowed us to invest in our future. As we move our corporate services to a larger facility just 10 miles away from our current location, it opens up space that we can use to grow our services offering, increase warehouse space, add warehouse automation, and so much more."

The company expects to move into the new building in June 2025.

"It's an exciting time," said Schaedler. "We celebrated our 100th anniversary this year with our RDC grand opening, hosted two record attendance Expo events, and celebrated with our customers and our staff throughout the year. Announcing our new headquarters as we end the year is just the cherry on top."

