Famous Supply to Add Cleveland-Area Distribution Hub

Ohio HVAC, plumbing, industrial and building products provider Famous Supply will debut a fifth distribution hub this week.

The company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the new facility in Maple Heights, Ohio, according to reports.

Famous said that the 354,000-square-foot complex would provide additional capacity through Northern Ohio, including same-day delivery service in metro Cleveland, a 24-hour “Express Will Call” order pickup site, and a fleet of about 30 delivery trucks.

It will also house an advanced training facility for contractors and industry professionals.

The Maple Heights hub will join the company’s three Ohio distribution centers and a fourth in Pennsylvania.