ProDriven Opens North Carolina Innovation Hub

ITASCA, Ill. — ProDriven Global Brands, an international manufacturer and distributor of industrial and construction equipment and automotive storage, recently announced the opening of a new innovation hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new Charlotte location will expand leadership and product development capabilities supporting the company's automotive storage group, including Weather Guard and Better Built brands.

This investment represents the third innovation hub for ProDriven Brands, joining Austin, Texas, focusing on safety and fall protection product development, and Itasca, Illinois, focusing on safety and climbing product development.

As a Fast Company 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators honoree, the company continues to expand its product development strength and commercialization excellence across an innovative network of modern and high-tech facilities strategically located to support the best talent and work environments.

For an innovation-driven company with a portfolio of category-leading brands, Charlotte offers a diverse workforce and thriving manufacturing sector. This move is part of the next phase in ProDriven Brand's investment to fuel transformational growth for its global leadership brands — both in current categories and expansion into new professional end user categories.