Viking Electric Expands in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Electrical distributor and services provider Viking Electric on Friday announced that it would open a new branch location in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Monday.

The location — 7126 S. Millers Way, Suite 111 — is approximately 15 miles south of the company’s existing location in Milwaukee. The new branch is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new location includes approximately 8,800 total square feet of space and features an open store concept. Customers are able to peruse the aisles, touch the products, and pull material directly from the showroom/warehouse shelves or be assisted by a counter sales associate who will locate and pull the products for them.

The open store concept is an initiative that allows Viking Electric to better serve its customers in the Milwaukee market.

“This new Viking Electric Oak Creek location provides a great opportunity to increase service levels to our customers in a growing Milwaukee market,” Viking Electric Milwaukee Sales Manager Rick Borowski said. “We’re excited to expand our geographic footprint and grow along with our customers.”