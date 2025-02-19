Codale Electric Supply to Add Las Vegas Distribution Hub and Idaho, Utah Branches

The Sonepar subsidiary is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 19, 2025
Salt Lake City Headquarters Codale
Sonepar

Codale Electric Supply plans to mark its 50th anniversary with the addition of a new distribution center and three new branches across the Intermountain West this year, company officials announced.

The Salt Lake City company, founded in 1975 and acquired by Sonepar in 2012, will open a "Customer Delivery Center" and a "Pro Logistics Center" in Las Vegas. The CDC, at 150,000 square feet, will feature automated systems and streamlined picking processes, while the logistics center would support value-added stage and store services.

Codale also expects to add a new branch in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a new "Will Call" location in Saratoga Springs, Utah, and relocate its branch in Midvale, Utah, to nearby Draper, Utah.

Codale currently operates 18 branches with more than 530 employees across Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming. The company is poised to set a new revenue record this year, as well.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of serving our communities,” Todd Saunders, the company's president, said in a statement. “Our success is a credit to the hard work of our associates, loyalty of our customers, and strong support of our parent company, Sonepar. 

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation and growth while maintaining the values that have defined our success.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 2 45 23 Pm
Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion
February 19, 2025
1663682037866
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
February 18, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 2 45 23 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion
1663682037866
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 19, 2025
1663682037866
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
Elevated Industrial Solutions' new CEO on the emerging opportunities for the supplier.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
The Monterrey facility will support AFC's inventory, delivery and service programs in the country.
February 18, 2025
Barbing
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hydraulics Manufacturer Moving Valve Production from China to Pennsylvania
HAWE Manufacturing said the new plant would bolster its supply chain.
February 18, 2025
2024 03 20 Acquisition Of Standard And Madison Hero Data
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Combine Michigan Subsidiaries
Standard Electric, Madison Electric and Wittock Supply will have a single leadership team.
February 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 55 30 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Coastal Hose and Supply Expands in Texas
The company has added a second Houston-area facility.
February 11, 2025
Southwire This State Of The Art Facility Will Create A Centralized Hub For Southwire S Distribution
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Announces West Georgia Distribution Hub
The project will combine three existing distribution sites under one roof.
February 7, 2025
Echo Electric Manager Meeting 2025 02 05
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries
Five of its companies will be combined under Echo Electric.
February 6, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’
The company will transfer some assembly operations to other locations.
February 4, 2025
20250121 Orbis Greenville Tx 6310
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas
The reusable packaging producer expects the facility to create 190 jobs.
February 4, 2025
Core & Main branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Expands in Michigan
The Lansing-area branch is the company's fourth in the state.
February 4, 2025
Packer Fastener distribution center, Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Ohio
The company added its third distribution hub in Columbus.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson to Add Montana Distribution Hub
The new facility will feature a warehouse, distribution center, office space and a showroom.
January 30, 2025
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Universal Hydraulics Joins Dakota Fluid Power Brand
The company has also relocated to a new facility.
January 30, 2025
Ridgid Ribbon Cutting
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ridgid Expands Press Jaw Manufacturing at Ohio Headquarters
The company said the project would double its capacity and slash lead times.
January 30, 2025