Codale Electric Supply to Add Las Vegas Distribution Hub and Idaho, Utah Branches

Codale Electric Supply plans to mark its 50th anniversary with the addition of a new distribution center and three new branches across the Intermountain West this year, company officials announced.

The Salt Lake City company, founded in 1975 and acquired by Sonepar in 2012, will open a "Customer Delivery Center" and a "Pro Logistics Center" in Las Vegas. The CDC, at 150,000 square feet, will feature automated systems and streamlined picking processes, while the logistics center would support value-added stage and store services.

Codale also expects to add a new branch in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a new "Will Call" location in Saratoga Springs, Utah, and relocate its branch in Midvale, Utah, to nearby Draper, Utah.

Codale currently operates 18 branches with more than 530 employees across Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming. The company is poised to set a new revenue record this year, as well.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of serving our communities,” Todd Saunders, the company's president, said in a statement. “Our success is a credit to the hard work of our associates, loyalty of our customers, and strong support of our parent company, Sonepar.

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation and growth while maintaining the values that have defined our success.”