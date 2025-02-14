Sonepar to Combine Michigan Subsidiaries

Sonepar announced Friday that a pair of recently acquired Michigan subsidiaries will be combined under a single leadership team.

Standard Electric Company and Madison Electric Company — added by Sonepar last year — will join Wittock Supply under the restructuring plan, although each will continue to go to market under their respective brand names.

Standard Electric President Bill Gray will lead the combined subsidiary, which will serve the Michigan and northern Indiana market across 36 branches with nearly 550 employees. Madison Electric President Brett Schneider will remain with the company in "a key leadership capacity."

"From their beginnings, these companies have been managed by the same family and have continually shared best practices in the pursuit of exceeding customers’ expectations," Gray said in the announcement. "Unifying our complementary operations will enable us to create internal efficiencies, resulting in seamless access to inventory and an even better customer experience across our footprint."