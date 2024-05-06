Sonepar Closes Madison, Standard Acquisitions

The two Michigan-based distributors are now officially members of the Sonepar family of companies.

Sonepar
May 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm 65fb3c12f3c95
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar announced that the Madison Electric and Standard Electric acquisitions closed on April 30. The two Michigan-based distributors are now officially members of the Sonepar family of companies.

Family-owned and operated since Madison’s founding in 1914 and Standard’s in 1929, Madison and Standard are full-line distributors of electrical and industrial products and services and, in addition, distribute into and service the HVAC and plumbing markets. With headquarters in Warren and Saginaw, Michigan, Madison and Standard have over 550 associates and 36 locations across the state. Combined, Madison and Standard sales were approximately $400 million in 2023. 

Brett Schneider, president of Madison Electric, and Bill Gray, president of Standard Electric, said in a joint statement: 

“Our interactions with Sonepar have been genuinely great across the board. Sonepar understands wholesale distribution and how to position their companies for long-term success. Looking to the future, we’re most excited about the availability of extensive resources and functional expertise: supply chain, IT, HR and core contractor market segment analysis to name a few. Exploring new opportunities in markets like solar and green energy and looking at national account possibilities are areas of growth for us. We’re also excited about the skill development and career options now available to our talented associates.” 

“It’s a very exciting day for Sonepar and the Madison and Standard teams, further signifying Sonepar’s commitment to continued growth with the strongest and best electrical distribution companies,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas.

