Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion

The $11.4 million project is expected to add at least 100 jobs in Grand Rapids.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 2 45 23 Pm
HexArmor

HexArmor, a western Michigan provider of personal protective equipment, plans to spend more than $11 million to expand its Grand Rapids headquarters, state and company officials announced.

The project will add approximately 59,000 square feet of space over two phases of construction. In addition to adding at least 100 jobs at the Grand Rapids hub, the expansion will also triple the site’s processing and product holding capacity and provide additional office space.

The Michigan Business Development Program expects to provide a $700,000 grant to support the project.

“From its inception 20 years ago, HexArmor has evolved into one of the premier brands in safety, offering innovative products across the globe,” HexArmor CEO Steve VanErmen said in the announcement. “Grand Rapids and the broader West Michigan community have played a pivotal role in our success, making it a natural choice for further investment.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 2 45 23 Pm
Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion
February 19, 2025
1663682037866
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
February 18, 2025
Related Stories
Salt Lake City Headquarters Codale
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric to Add Las Vegas Distribution Hub; Idaho, Utah Branches
1663682037866
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 19, 2025
1663682037866
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
Elevated Industrial Solutions' new CEO on the emerging opportunities for the supplier.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
The Monterrey facility will support AFC's inventory, delivery and service programs in the country.
February 18, 2025
Barbing
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hydraulics Manufacturer Moving Valve Production from China to Pennsylvania
HAWE Manufacturing said the new plant would bolster its supply chain.
February 18, 2025
2024 03 20 Acquisition Of Standard And Madison Hero Data
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Combine Michigan Subsidiaries
Standard Electric, Madison Electric and Wittock Supply will have a single leadership team.
February 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 55 30 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Coastal Hose and Supply Expands in Texas
The company has added a second Houston-area facility.
February 11, 2025
Southwire This State Of The Art Facility Will Create A Centralized Hub For Southwire S Distribution
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Announces West Georgia Distribution Hub
The project will combine three existing distribution sites under one roof.
February 7, 2025
Echo Electric Manager Meeting 2025 02 05
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries
Five of its companies will be combined under Echo Electric.
February 6, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’
The company will transfer some assembly operations to other locations.
February 4, 2025
20250121 Orbis Greenville Tx 6310
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas
The reusable packaging producer expects the facility to create 190 jobs.
February 4, 2025
Core & Main branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Expands in Michigan
The Lansing-area branch is the company's fourth in the state.
February 4, 2025
Packer Fastener distribution center, Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Ohio
The company added its third distribution hub in Columbus.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson to Add Montana Distribution Hub
The new facility will feature a warehouse, distribution center, office space and a showroom.
January 30, 2025
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Universal Hydraulics Joins Dakota Fluid Power Brand
The company has also relocated to a new facility.
January 30, 2025
Ridgid Ribbon Cutting
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ridgid Expands Press Jaw Manufacturing at Ohio Headquarters
The company said the project would double its capacity and slash lead times.
January 30, 2025