Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion

HexArmor, a western Michigan provider of personal protective equipment, plans to spend more than $11 million to expand its Grand Rapids headquarters, state and company officials announced.

The project will add approximately 59,000 square feet of space over two phases of construction. In addition to adding at least 100 jobs at the Grand Rapids hub, the expansion will also triple the site’s processing and product holding capacity and provide additional office space.

The Michigan Business Development Program expects to provide a $700,000 grant to support the project.

“From its inception 20 years ago, HexArmor has evolved into one of the premier brands in safety, offering innovative products across the globe,” HexArmor CEO Steve VanErmen said in the announcement. “Grand Rapids and the broader West Michigan community have played a pivotal role in our success, making it a natural choice for further investment.”