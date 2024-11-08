First Supply Adds Suburban Detroit Branch

The hub is scheduled to begin operations early next year.

First Supply LLC
Nov 8, 2024
Detroit.
iStock.com/Sean Pavone

MADISON, Wis. – First Supply, a trusted wholesale distributor of plumbing, HVAC, municipal, waterworks, well and septic, PVF, and industrial supplies, on Thursday announced the upcoming opening of a new branch in Madison Heights, Michigan, just north of Detroit.

Building on the company's Michigan presence, first established with the 2018 opening of the Kohler Signature Store in Birmingham, the new location reinforces its commitment to the region. Conveniently located near I-75 and I-696, the branch will expand access to First Supply’s products and services across the area with operations set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The Detroit branch will operate as a full-service plumbing location, strengthening First Supply’s relationship with the local community and providing comprehensive support to area contractors, builders, and homeowners. 

“This expansion reflects First Supply’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, president and CEO of First Supply. “The timing couldn’t be better — our enhanced transportation and logistics model, made possible by our new distribution center under construction in West Salem, Wisconsin, positions us to serve the Detroit market and beyond with greater efficiency.

"With 127 years in the business and a strong foundation through our longstanding partnership with the Kohler Signature Store, we’re proud to carry forward our legacy of exceptional service. Our Detroit branch is a testament to that legacy, and we look forward to building new connections and expanding opportunities in the area.”

