First Supply Adds Suburban Detroit Branch

MADISON, Wis. – First Supply, a trusted wholesale distributor of plumbing, HVAC, municipal, waterworks, well and septic, PVF, and industrial supplies, on Thursday announced the upcoming opening of a new branch in Madison Heights, Michigan, just north of Detroit.

Building on the company's Michigan presence, first established with the 2018 opening of the Kohler Signature Store in Birmingham, the new location reinforces its commitment to the region. Conveniently located near I-75 and I-696, the branch will expand access to First Supply’s products and services across the area with operations set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The Detroit branch will operate as a full-service plumbing location, strengthening First Supply’s relationship with the local community and providing comprehensive support to area contractors, builders, and homeowners.

“This expansion reflects First Supply’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, president and CEO of First Supply. “The timing couldn’t be better — our enhanced transportation and logistics model, made possible by our new distribution center under construction in West Salem, Wisconsin, positions us to serve the Detroit market and beyond with greater efficiency.