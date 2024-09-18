Team Air Distributing Enters Georgia Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., and ATLANTA — Kian Capital-backed Team Air Distributing, a leading wholesale distributor providing OEM-branded HVAC equipment, parts and supplies to residential and commercial contractors, has been awarded new territories in Northern Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area from its OEM partner American Standard, a division of Trane Technologies.

Team Air will open six new branch locations in Northern Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area, beginning with three branches in January 2025 and an additional three branches to be opened in the first half of 2025. The market launch will add more than 85 new employees, creating new jobs in the Atlanta metro and bringing the company’s employee count to more than 300 with 17 total branch locations. Atlanta is one of the largest HVAC markets in the U.S., and the expansion will prime the platform to take advantage of the highly active sector in a new geography. In late 2023, American Standard awarded Team Air new territories in 130 counties throughout the majority of Kentucky and portions of Southern Indiana and Illinois.

“We’re proud to be awarded our second territory award in a little under a year from our valuable partner, American Standard,” said Jeff Wallace, president and CEO of Team Air. “We expect this expansion to bring significant future growth to the platform, dramatically increasing our employee count, branch count and projected revenue in just under 18 months since we first partnered with Kian. We look forward to bringing our industry-leading, high-touch service to a new market, growing American Standard’s market share and eventually adding product lines in new verticals.”

Team Air is a seven-time recipient of the American Standard Pinnacle Award, which is awarded annually to the top-performing independent distributors across five key operating metrics, with the most recent win being 2023.

“Two territory awards in a little less than a year is a testament to Team Air’s strong performance and relentless dedication to providing top-notch service to its customers,” said Jordan Lee, partner at Kian. “We’re thrilled to be partnered with such an incredible leadership team and we look forward to continuing to support Team Air as they evaluate strategic M&A in pursuit of the company’s goal of being the leading HVAC-focused distributor in the Southeast and lower Midwest.”

“American Standard has been committed to innovation and home comfort with a ‘Higher Standard’ for over a century,” said Bryan Davenport, vice president of sales, independent distribution at American Standard. “Our customers have come to know us as a dependable, people-first company that insists on top-quality products and installation. That’s why it is essential to work alongside businesses that align seamlessly with our values and work diligently to provide the same level of commitment. Therefore, we’re proud to broaden Team Air’s territory and support their growth into the active Georgia market.”