SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada

The company has added locations in Portland, Seattle and Toronto.

SupplyOne Inc.
Aug 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
SupplyOne

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — SupplyOne, a leader in custom packaging solutions, is accelerating its growth across the U.S. and, now, into Canada.

With new locations in Portland, Seattle and Toronto, the company continues to enhance its services to meet the unique needs of its customers and attract like-minded businesses interested in joining its expanding footprint.

"Our focus is on growth, and we're actively seeking companies that are customer-focused and ready to scale," said Todd Renehan, president and CEO of SupplyOne. "We value partners who align with our decentralized business model and our core principles: putting people first, fostering growth, staying agile, and delivering innovative packaging solutions."

SupplyOne has already completed three acquisitions in 2024, bringing its total to forty-one since its founding 25 years ago, with more in the pipeline. The recent acquisitions of Crownhill Packaging in Toronto, Bacon & Graham in New Jersey and Columbia Corrugated Box on the West Coast highlight SupplyOne's commitment to offering superior packaging solutions with both national reach and local expertise.

"Our expansion reflects our dedication to our core values and solidifies our position as the acquirer of choice in North America," said Nathan Barton, senior vice president, corporate development and acquisitions at SupplyOne. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to welcoming more exceptional businesses into the SupplyOne family."

