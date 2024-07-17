Lindenmeyr Munroe Expands Distribution Operations into Georgia Market

ATLANTA — Lindenmeyr Munroe, a leading independent paper, packaging, wide format and facility solutions provider across North America, on Monday announced plans to expand operations into the Georgia market with an Atlanta-based distribution facility.

The move into Georgia is supported with a fully stocked warehouse in Lithia Springs. Additional inventory from other Lindenmeyr Munroe warehouses will be accessed through a nightly shuttle system to serve the region's commercial print and graphics community.

The Lithia Springs facility is part of Lindenmeyr Munroe's growing network of 34 warehouses and nine retail locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and Oklahoma.

"We look forward to bringing our strong supplier relationships and best-in-class service platform to the vibrant print and graphics market in the Atlanta region," said Lindenmeyr Munroe President Bill Meany. "We'll continue to build on our investment here with local people, local inventory, and local trucks that make doing business with us easy."

Besides its commitment to local inventory and people, Lindenmeyr Munroe offers its customers a comprehensive product selection representing top manufacturers in every product category.

"Our sales teams are extremely knowledgeable about all of our products – from printing papers to packaging and wide format," said Meany. "And our Atlanta warehouse will be able to deliver those products next day."

Meany added that Lindenmeyr Munroe's state-of-the-art e-commerce platform will also be rolled out in Atlanta as the company continues to make significant investments in technology, both customer-facing and operationally, to serve customers.

The new Atlanta facility will begin operations in early September 2024.