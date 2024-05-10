Van Meter Adds Iowa Facility

The Cedar Rapids site will help meet demand for value-added services and specialized inventory.

Van Meter Inc.
May 10, 2024
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101
Van Meter Inc.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Van Meter Inc. announced that it is expanding in Cedar Rapids with a 60,000 square-foot building that will support increased customer demand for value-added services and specialized inventory.

Previously home to Speedeezz Indoor Karting, the facility sits adjacent to Van Meter’s central distribution center on 32nd Avenue. It expands Van Meter’s total warehouse space in Cedar Rapids to approximately 350,000 square-feet with room for continued growth in business.

“We've grown significantly in recent years and we’re prepared to continue growing across our territory and keep evolving how we serve our customers," said Van Meter Chief Operating Officer Nate Jensema.

Jensema said this expansion empowers Van Meter to further invest in on-hand inventory and offer its customers more of the services they need to enhance productivity, improve safety and eliminate waste. Those services include order staging, material kitting, customized wire solutions, enclosure modification and more.

“A tight labor market has customers looking to us for much more than products,” said Jensema. “More than parts, we want to be a distribution partner that can adapt and grow with them.”

Van Meter was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to its Cedar Rapids headquarters, Van Meter has 24 other locations in seven states across the Midwest. Van Meter is a 100% employee-owned company and the 15th-largest electrical distributor in the U.S. Nearly 250 of its 850-plus employee-owners work in Cedar Rapids.

3 M Valley Plant Drone Pic
3M Expands Facility in Nebraska
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 06 At 9 38 38 Am
Summers Rubber Adds Columbus Branch
May 6, 2024
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates Grand Opening Of Regional Distribution Center 4 29 24 1
Schaedler Yesco Opens New Regional Distribution Center
April 29, 2024
