DataXstream Expands Abroad

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DataXstream LLC on Thursday announced its European expansion with the opening of its EMEA office in Barcelona and the appointment of Jean-Jérôme (JJ) Peytavi as president of DataXstream EMEA.

A multi-cultural executive with a deep understanding of the nuances in global business, Peytavi will work with regional DataXstream partners, as well as with SAP teams across Europe, to bring solutions to B2B customers that are struggling with complex sales and order management needs.

“JJ’s proven track record for developing strategies and solutions that meet complex customer needs, as well as his diverse background and effective leadership across many industries make him ideally suited to take DataXstream to this next level,” said Tim Yates, chief executive officer for DataXstream. “Opening the EMEA office is an exciting milestone for the company, and I am thrilled to have JJ lead this effort.”

This expansion is in response to the growing global demand for more efficient, streamlined order management solutions, especially within SAP environments. Customers worldwide seek seamless purchasing experiences across multiple sales channels. B2B organizations are now tasked with selling across numerous sales channels while deploying multiple solutions to handle industry needs like customer specific pricing, shipping options, credit card capabilities, rental capabilities, wallet share and more—all of which must be integrated into their ERP system. Consequently, many organizations now experience inefficiencies in their sales processes. These inefficiencies cause potential errors and delays at every touchpoint, frustrating both employees and customers, and can impede future modernization efforts.

“There is a significant need for B2B organizations to invest in a more efficient, future-ready platform that can seamlessly integrate all of these disparate channels and deliver real-time visibility into sales orders, product availability, customer information, and more,” said Peytavi. “DataXstream’s OMS+ cross-channel order management platform solves this complexity by integrating all the data, from all the sales channels, into a single platform so that each channel delivers a consistent experience to the end customer. Opening the EMEA office demonstrates our commitment to serving SAP customers in Europe who are struggling with these complex sales order management issues, and I look forward to leading this effort.”