Kito Crosby Announces Completion of Minnesota Factory Project

The facility is the flagship manufacturing site of its Peerless brand.

Kito Crosby
Aug 9, 2024
Photo#2
Kito Crosby

RICHARDSON, Texas — Kito Crosby, a global leader in the lifting and securement industry, has announced the completion of a major investment at its flagship manufacturing site of Peerless branded products in Winona, Minnesota.

The multi-year, multi-million-dollar, project involved the design, installation, and startup of an advanced continuous plating system utilized in chain production. This state-of-the-art system adds a unique and proprietary coating to chain that prevents rust and corrosion to our already world-class product. Designed to further enhance product quality and employee safety, the new plating system incorporates new features, such as automated monitoring and increased air handling systems.

“This line was designed with our customers and team members in mind,” said George Kosidowski, president of Peerless. “The investment will enhance our internal processes, which will improve our service levels to customers and scale our operations for increased demand.”

The Winona plant, like all Kito Crosby manufacturing facilities worldwide, is heavily vertically integrated, with Peerless chain manufactured in the United States from raw material to finished product onsite.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held in July with Winona team members and Kito Crosby leaders, local dignitaries, and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) leadership.

Continuous plated chains are used across multiple industries, including food processing, cargo control, trailer safety, and hardware.

