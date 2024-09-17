Shepherd Electric Supply Adds Virginia Hub

RICHMOND, Va. — Lingerfelt and Colliers on Monday announce the execution of an 85,750-square-foot, full-building lease with Shepherd Electric Supply in Building 2 at Ashton Logistics Park, located at 1630 Ashton Park Drive in South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Founded in 1892, Shepherd Electric Supply is the oldest wholesale electrical distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region. American-owned, the company prides itself on exceptional customer service and the most extensive inventory in the area.

Shepherd has specialized divisions to handle a diverse group of customers including commercial construction, lighting and switchgear projects, commercial facilities, facility management, industrials, OEMs, and government organizations.

In July of 2023, Shepherd Electric Supply became a wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, an American wholesale electrical, communications, and data networking products distribution business. Based in Clayton, Missouri, the employee-owned corporation is included on the Fortune 500 list of the largest US corporations, with over $11 billion in revenue (FY 2023).

Ashton Logistics Park is a two-building, 523,407 square-foot, Class-A industrial warehouse-distribution park situated in Chesterfield County's Ruffin Mill/Ashton Creek industrial node. The speculative development project, designed and constructed by ARCO Design Build, was delivered in Q1 of 2024 at 84% occupancy, with Building 1 (437,657 SF) entirely pre-leased during its construction.

The Shepherd Electric lease brings the two-building Ashton Logistics Park to 100% occupancy on a long-term basis and marks the notable milestone of 100% occupancy of Lingerfelt's 1.8 million-square-foot, seven-building industrial portfolio in the Ashton Creek node of Chesterfield County alone.

John Mason, senior vice president of development at Lingerfelt, said: