Shepherd Electric Supply Adds Virginia Hub

Shepherd is the Mid-Atlantic's oldest wholesale electrical distributor.

Lingerfelt
Sep 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 17 At 2 29 30 Pm
Shepherd Electric Supply

RICHMOND, Va. — Lingerfelt and Colliers on Monday announce the execution of an 85,750-square-foot, full-building lease with Shepherd Electric Supply in Building 2 at Ashton Logistics Park, located at 1630 Ashton Park Drive in South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Founded in 1892, Shepherd Electric Supply is the oldest wholesale electrical distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region. American-owned, the company prides itself on exceptional customer service and the most extensive inventory in the area.

Shepherd has specialized divisions to handle a diverse group of customers including commercial construction, lighting and switchgear projects, commercial facilities, facility management, industrials, OEMs, and government organizations.

In July of 2023, Shepherd Electric Supply became a wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, an American wholesale electrical, communications, and data networking products distribution business. Based in Clayton, Missouri, the employee-owned corporation is included on the Fortune 500 list of the largest US corporations, with over $11 billion in revenue (FY 2023).

Ashton Logistics Park is a two-building, 523,407 square-foot, Class-A industrial warehouse-distribution park situated in Chesterfield County's Ruffin Mill/Ashton Creek industrial node. The speculative development project, designed and constructed by ARCO Design Build, was delivered in Q1 of 2024 at 84% occupancy, with Building 1 (437,657 SF) entirely pre-leased during its construction.

The Shepherd Electric lease brings the two-building Ashton Logistics Park to 100% occupancy on a long-term basis and marks the notable milestone of 100% occupancy of Lingerfelt's 1.8 million-square-foot, seven-building industrial portfolio in the Ashton Creek node of Chesterfield County alone.

John Mason, senior vice president of development at Lingerfelt, said:

"We are excited to welcome Shepherd Electric to Lingerfelt's last remaining available space in the Ashton Creek node. The Shepherd transaction highlights why Lingerfelt is focused on delivering premier, user-ready industrial space in logistically exceptional locations. Ashton Creek's strategic location provides the connectivity and infrastructure that companies like Shepherd Electric require to enable their rapid growth and success. We are eager to support their operations as they expand their presence in the Mid-Atlantic region."

