PPE Manufacturer Radians to Expand Memphis Headquarters

The company plans to consolidate its operations under one roof.

Radians
Sep 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 3 57 51 Pm
Radians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Radians, a top-tier PPE manufacturer, announced that it will significantly expand its Memphis footprint with the addition of 110,000 square-feet of air-conditioned manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 6100 Global Drive.

"This headquarters expansion is Radians' largest in the last 10 years," said CEO Mike Tutor. "It reaffirms our long-term dedication to the Memphis community and the re-shoring of USA-based manufacturing."

The new facility allows Radians to support rapid growth by combining its made-in-USA manufacturing and custom imprinting operations under one roof, while providing additional office space.

Radians will not be seeking any tax incentives to fund this expansion.

"Our Memphis expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy and history," said Tutor. "By moving manufacturing and printing operations into one facility, the company will enhance operational efficiency, improve production capacity, and support the increasing demand for American-made PPE."

"The expansion will be good for our team," said President Bill England. "The air-conditioned facility and spacious work environment will enhance employee satisfaction, creating a more comfortable and energized work environment."

The company plans to complete the manufacturing consolidation by the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to operations.

