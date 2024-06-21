Ameripipe Supply Adds Florida Fabrication, Distribution Branch

The suburban Miami hub is the company's ninth in the U.S.

Venturi Supply
Jun 21, 2024
Ameripipe Supply Inc. Miami branch, Hialeah, Fla.
Venturi Supply

PHOENIX and HIALEAH, Fla. – Fire protection contractors in Miami have a new preferred supplier of Victaulic sprinkler heads, devices, valves, fittings and fabricated steel pipe this week as Ameripipe Supply Inc. opens at 540 W. 83rd St. in Hialeah.

Dallas-based Ameripipe is the only full-service fabricator and supplier of Victaulic Manufacturing Company’s industry-leading fire protection products in South Florida.

The 26,525-square-foot warehouse and fabrication shop, with an additional 73,458 square feet of outside storage, is the company’s ninth U.S. location. It is complete with automated welding machines, groovers, threaders, cutters, an abundance of fire protection supplies, and a bilingual staff. Will-call sales begin at the facility this week, with fabricated systems due for production by month's end.

Ameripipe comprises the Fire Protection & Life Safety Segment of Venturi Supply, based in Phoenix. 

“The combination of Miami’s size, its diverse types of commercial, residential, and municipal construction, and its attraction of investment from all over the world make it a compelling opportunity for our company,” said Blair Franklin, president of Venturi’s Fire Protection & Life Safety segment. “We are thankful for our partnership with Victaulic to help bring a full package of fabrication services and fire protection supplies to our valued contractor customers in the Miami market.”

Ameripipe opened its first Florida fabrication branch in Tampa in 2020. It has maintained a sales presence in Miami since that time.

“This opening is a beachhead for Venturi, and it represents a tremendous strategic opportunity for our entire industrial distribution platform,” said Michael P. DiMino, CEO of Venturi Supply. “We envision eventually bringing our full arsenal of products and value-added services to Miami.”

