Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on North Dakota Facility

The West Fargo location is scheduled to open in 2025.

Dakota Supply Group
Oct 20, 2023
Far Groundbreaking 101723
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Fargo, North Dakota, on Oct. 17.

The momentous occasion signified the commencement of construction and reinforced DSG’s commitment to exceptional service in the region. The facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

Situated at 1387 55th Street NE in Fargo, the new 126,000-square-foot facility boasts a strategic location with convenient access from 45th Street in Fargo and 9th Street in West Fargo, and quick access from I-29. DSG has been serving customers in the Fargo market for 125 years.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Fargo Deputy Mayor Arlette Preston, Cody Furstenau, Jeff Furstenau and Trent Ochsner from Olaf-Anderson General Contractors, developer Levi Arneson from Dell Arneson Inc., Stacia Sytsma from the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce — along with nearly 30 chamber ambassadors — with Brooke Coauette serving as the emcee. Also present were members of DSG's executive, regional and branch leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new facility in Fargo, North Dakota," said President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "DSG was founded in Fargo 125 years ago, and this expansion reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers in this region for the next 125 years and beyond. Our strategic location and expanded services will enable us to meet the growing needs of the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, utility, and communications industries, ensuring we remain a trusted partner in their success."

