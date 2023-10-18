SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year

The company first announced plans to shutter the facility earlier this year.

SKF
Oct 18, 2023
Skf
SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Following a consultation process with employees and union representatives, SKF on Tuesday confirmed the proposed closure of its factory in Luton, England.

The proposal was made in May 2023 as part of a consolidation of the group's spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness in European markets.

The Luton factory employs approximately 300 people and will be closed for production by the end of 2024 in a staged process.

David Johansson, president, industrial region, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said:

"Following a comprehensive consultation process, the parties have confirmed that no viable alternative to closing the Luton factory has been found. As we move forward, we are committed to ensuring full support and assistance is provided to all those affected. On behalf of the full management team of SKF, I want to thank all our employees in Luton for their many years of commitment and dedication."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
I Stock 1640283793
White Cap Expanding in Florida
October 17, 2023
Kimball Midwest leaders and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s Newtown Distribution Center, Newtown, Conn.
Kimball Midwest Holds Grand Opening in Connecticut
October 11, 2023
Facility Photo Outside Sign
Simmons Pump & Supply Opens its Second Location
October 10, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1640283793
Company Expansion & Consolidation
White Cap Expanding in Florida
Kimball Midwest leaders and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s Newtown Distribution Center, Newtown, Conn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimball Midwest Holds Grand Opening in Connecticut
Facility Photo Outside Sign
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Opens its Second Location
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Kimball Midwest leaders and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s Newtown Distribution Center, Newtown, Conn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimball Midwest Holds Grand Opening in Connecticut
The event continued a string of celebrations for the company's 100th anniversary.
October 11, 2023
Facility Photo Outside Sign
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Opens its Second Location
The West Texas company expanded to Kansas.
October 10, 2023
Optimas Solutions' manufacturing facility in Wood Dale, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas to Open Fastener Plant in Northern Mexico
The company said the facility would bolster its "near-shoring" efforts.
October 10, 2023
Building
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The Boise-area location is the company's 17th overall.
October 9, 2023
202310046552 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Opens Plant in Mexico
The $64 million Monterrey facility will bolster its development in the Americas.
October 9, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial
Company Expansion & Consolidation
BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners
The company said the milestone makes its fastener division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.
October 6, 2023
Crawford Ds
Operations
Crawford Announces New Texas Location
“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors."
October 4, 2023
Img 9802
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan
The company opened a third location in suburban Detroit.
September 29, 2023
Kernsville Pr Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diablo Tools Announces New 'World-Class' Distribution Hub
The "Diablo Super Center" will double the company's U.S. capacity.
September 28, 2023
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, with Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon, center right, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony at Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, in Arlington, Va., June 15, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Amazon Opening 2 Facilities in Virginia Beach
They will create more than 1,000 jobs.
September 26, 2023
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
The facility continues the company's expansion of its North American operations.
September 25, 2023
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch
The distributor relocated the operations to a new facility in Sioux Falls.
September 20, 2023
Ih23002 Rexroth Hydraulics Training Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Hydraulics Training Center
The first set of classes will begin early next year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 15 At 3 59 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ADI Opens North Texas 'Super Center'
The 400,000-square-foot facility can house more than 2 million units of inventory.
September 15, 2023