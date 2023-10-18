SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Following a consultation process with employees and union representatives, SKF on Tuesday confirmed the proposed closure of its factory in Luton, England.

The proposal was made in May 2023 as part of a consolidation of the group's spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness in European markets.

The Luton factory employs approximately 300 people and will be closed for production by the end of 2024 in a staged process.

David Johansson, president, industrial region, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: