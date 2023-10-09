Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch

The Boise-area location is the company's 17th overall.

Sonepar
Oct 9, 2023
Building
Sonepar

SALT LAKE CITY – Codale Electric, a Sonepar company, announced the opening of its new Meridian, Idaho, branch location.

Founded in 1975, Codale serves residential and commercial contractors, industrial facilities and OEM businesses through 17 branch locations across Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho since its Nampa, Idaho, store opened in April of this year.

“Greater Boise is one of the fastest growing markets in the United States,” said Todd Saunders, president of Codale. “We see a lot of commercial industry coming into the Boise area, which gives Codale a solid platform for growth.” 

“Codale is going through a digital transformation,” said John Bennett, branch manager of new Meridian store. “Along with the products and solutions our new physical branch brings in service to customers, we also aim to provide an omnichannel experience creating a seamless interaction with Codale. We can do business with them how, when and where they want – physical or digital.”

The new branch is located at 71 NW 13 Place in Meridian.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
202310046552 2
SKF Opens Plant in Mexico
October 9, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial
BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners
October 6, 2023
Crawford Ds
Crawford Announces New Texas Location
October 4, 2023
Related Stories
202310046552 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Opens Plant in Mexico
Black Hawk Industrial
Company Expansion & Consolidation
BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners
Img 9802
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial
Company Expansion & Consolidation
BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners
The company said the milestone makes its fastener division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.
October 6, 2023
Crawford Ds
Operations
Crawford Announces New Texas Location
“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors."
October 4, 2023
Img 9802
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan
The company opened a third location in suburban Detroit.
September 29, 2023
Kernsville Pr Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diablo Tools Announces New 'World-Class' Distribution Hub
The "Diablo Super Center" will double the company's U.S. capacity.
September 28, 2023
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, with Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon, center right, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony at Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, in Arlington, Va., June 15, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Amazon Opening 2 Facilities in Virginia Beach
They will create more than 1,000 jobs.
September 26, 2023
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
The facility continues the company's expansion of its North American operations.
September 25, 2023
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch
The distributor relocated the operations to a new facility in Sioux Falls.
September 20, 2023
Ih23002 Rexroth Hydraulics Training Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Hydraulics Training Center
The first set of classes will begin early next year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 15 At 3 59 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ADI Opens North Texas 'Super Center'
The 400,000-square-foot facility can house more than 2 million units of inventory.
September 15, 2023
Schneider Electric headquarters, Rueil-Malmaison, France, Aug. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric Unveils West Texas Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce custom-designed low-voltage and medium-voltage electrical products.
September 15, 2023
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729 618058081af72 62013195e75d1
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kennametal Outlines Multi-Year Growth Plan
A $100 million cost-savings initiative would include "three to five" plant closures.
September 12, 2023
2 1024x683
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Opens Idaho Branch
The location is the company's second in the Boise area.
September 12, 2023
Schaedler Yesco Breaks Ground On Ne Rdc 9 7 23 1
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Breaks Ground on Northeast Distribution Center
The distributor is expanding its Scranton-area facility.
September 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 2 14 14 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds Ohio Properties
The new purchases will join its Support Services campus.
September 6, 2023