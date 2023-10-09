Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch

SALT LAKE CITY – Codale Electric, a Sonepar company, announced the opening of its new Meridian, Idaho, branch location.

Founded in 1975, Codale serves residential and commercial contractors, industrial facilities and OEM businesses through 17 branch locations across Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho since its Nampa, Idaho, store opened in April of this year.

“Greater Boise is one of the fastest growing markets in the United States,” said Todd Saunders, president of Codale. “We see a lot of commercial industry coming into the Boise area, which gives Codale a solid platform for growth.”

“Codale is going through a digital transformation,” said John Bennett, branch manager of new Meridian store. “Along with the products and solutions our new physical branch brings in service to customers, we also aim to provide an omnichannel experience creating a seamless interaction with Codale. We can do business with them how, when and where they want – physical or digital.”

The new branch is located at 71 NW 13 Place in Meridian.