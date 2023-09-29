Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its location at 38995 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, Michigan.

The official grand opening, celebrated on Sept. 26, included the guests Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, City Treasurer Lynda Scheel, Chamber of Commerce Vice President and COO Dawne Smith, and Greg Kenger from GMK Construction Company.

"This investment in our Livonia location reinforces our commitment to growth in Michigan, and this expansion will provide the capacity to better serve our customers and provide a foundation for our future growth into plumbing in the Michigan market," said DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "DSG’s strength comes from within, a people-centric organization passionate about serving others. Investment in growth has been a key tenant of our rich 125-year history and it will continue to sustain us in our bright future.”