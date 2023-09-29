Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan

The company opened a third location in suburban Detroit.

Dakota Supply Group
Sep 29, 2023
Img 9802
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its location at 38995 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, Michigan.

The official grand opening, celebrated on Sept. 26, included the guests Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, City Treasurer Lynda Scheel, Chamber of Commerce Vice President and COO Dawne Smith, and Greg Kenger from GMK Construction Company.

"This investment in our Livonia location reinforces our commitment to growth in Michigan, and this expansion will provide the capacity to better serve our customers and provide a foundation for our future growth into plumbing in the Michigan market," said DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "DSG’s strength comes from within, a people-centric organization passionate about serving others. Investment in growth has been a key tenant of our rich 125-year history and it will continue to sustain us in our bright future.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Kernsville Pr Image
Diablo Tools Announces New 'World-Class' Distribution Hub
September 28, 2023
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, with Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon, center right, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony at Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, in Arlington, Va., June 15, 2023.
Amazon Opening 2 Facilities in Virginia Beach
September 26, 2023
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
September 25, 2023
Related Stories
Kernsville Pr Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diablo Tools Announces New 'World-Class' Distribution Hub
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, with Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon, center right, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony at Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, in Arlington, Va., June 15, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Amazon Opening 2 Facilities in Virginia Beach
They will create more than 1,000 jobs.
September 26, 2023
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
The facility continues the company's expansion of its North American operations.
September 25, 2023
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch
The distributor relocated the operations to a new facility in Sioux Falls.
September 20, 2023
Ih23002 Rexroth Hydraulics Training Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Hydraulics Training Center
The first set of classes will begin early next year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 15 At 3 59 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ADI Opens North Texas 'Super Center'
The 400,000-square-foot facility can house more than 2 million units of inventory.
September 15, 2023
Schneider Electric headquarters, Rueil-Malmaison, France, Aug. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric Unveils West Texas Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce custom-designed low-voltage and medium-voltage electrical products.
September 15, 2023
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729 618058081af72 62013195e75d1
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kennametal Outlines Multi-Year Growth Plan
A $100 million cost-savings initiative would include "three to five" plant closures.
September 12, 2023
2 1024x683
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Opens Idaho Branch
The location is the company's second in the Boise area.
September 12, 2023
Schaedler Yesco Breaks Ground On Ne Rdc 9 7 23 1
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Breaks Ground on Northeast Distribution Center
The distributor is expanding its Scranton-area facility.
September 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 2 14 14 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds Ohio Properties
The new purchases will join its Support Services campus.
September 6, 2023
Allentown 63efd003a5878
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Announces Restructuring to Support its Western Territory
The company will soon open a new branch and distribution hub near Pittsburgh.
August 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 27 27 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Opens Washington State Facility
The Spokane location will bolster the company's fire protection operations in the Northwest.
August 30, 2023
Nsi Ohio Facility Exterior
Company Expansion & Consolidation
NSI to Expand its Building Technologies Division
The LYNN and Platinum Tools brands will gain an additional 90,000 square feet of space.
August 30, 2023
Jining Plant
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Eaton to Invest $500M in North American Operations
The company said the projects would support energy and digitalization initiatives.
August 29, 2023