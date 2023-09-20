Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch

The distributor relocated the operations to a new facility in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Supply Group
Sep 20, 2023
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Dakota Supply Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its new waterworks location in Sioux Falls.

The official grand opening was celebrated on Sept. 12 with special guests including the following Sioux Falls Great Chamber of Commerce members:

  • Chamber Emcee/Ambassador Amy O’Connor-Hoback from Kleenrite Company
  • Chamber Diplomat Cindi Johnson from Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
  • Young Professionals Network representative Nichelle Lund from Holiday Inn City Centre
  • Brian Sittig from CNA Surety
  • Tammy Beintema from the American Heart Association
  • Jordan Huisman from First PREMIER Bank and Chamber, and
  • President & CEO Jeff Griffin, who presented the plaque.

Special guests from DSG’s construction partner, Beck & Hofer Construction, were also in attendance.

The previous Sioux Fall waterworks location was at 2219 E. Benson Road; the new location is at 5101 N. 9th Avenue.

