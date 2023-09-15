ADI Opens North Texas 'Super Center'

The 400,000-square-foot facility can house more than 2 million units of inventory.

ADI
Sep 15, 2023
ADI

MELVILLE, N.Y. — ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced the grand opening of its new "Super Center" distribution center near Dallas.

The cutting-edge facility was designed to optimize supply chain operations, enhance customer service, and provide capacity for continued growth. 

The Super Center, located at 2601 Petty Place in Fort Worth, Texas, spans more than 400,000 square feet of distribution space and offers the capacity to house more than 2 million units of inventory. 

The site is equipped with advanced warehouse automation technologies to assist with product sorting, picking and packing, and provides real-time and advanced inventory management. With a strategic floorplan, the facility optimizes the flow of goods to support same/day next day shipping, quick-turn requirements, and offers will call and pick up anytime convenience. Additionally, the Super Center features product staging areas, multiple loading bays, and is equipped to facilitate overseas containers.

"We’re excited to open the doors at our new Dallas Super Center. This milestone represents a significant investment in our supply chain operations and reinforces our commitment to serving customers," said Allie Copeland, SVP and chief operations officer at ADI. "With advanced technologies, streamlined logistics and a strategic layout, the Super Center marks the cornerstone of our supply chain management and represents the future for ADI."

The Super Center site features an environmentally sustainable design with eco-friendly lighting, LED bulbs, motion sensors, energy-efficient heating and cooling, sustainable packaging, reusable products, recycle stations, energy-efficient equipment, water-conserving plumbing, refillable water stations and more.

To celebrate the opening, ADI hosted a grand opening event with customers, suppliers and team members. With a carnival theme, the event included a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, food trucks and refreshments, raffles and giveaways. Attendees also participated in a charitable backpack build community activity with Mission 500 to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

With its Dallas Super Center, ADI operates 18 warehouse distribution centers, 160-plus branch locations, and offers online shopping through its "Digital Branch" and mobile app to serve customers across the globe.

Schneider Electric Unveils West Texas Manufacturing Plant
September 15, 2023
Kennametal Outlines Multi-Year Growth Plan
September 12, 2023
Border States Opens Idaho Branch
September 12, 2023
