Crawford Announces New Texas Location

HOUSTON, Texas (October 3, 2023) - Crawford, A Sonepar Company, opened its seventh location in the Central Texas region. The new branch is strategically located at 2001 Highway 290 West, Suite 114. It is approximately 25 miles outside of Austin, in Dripping Springs, Texas.



Due to its proximity to the scenic Texas Hill Country, the city is rapidly increasing in popularity and in the development of single-family and custom-home construction. The new 7,000-square-foot facility was stocked with the growing local residential and commercial markets in mind. Crawford's expansion represents their dedication to local customers and solidifies their stability in the residential business sector. Additionally, the new location allows the company to quickly service the recent burst of new projects in the central Texas market.



“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors. Our team takes pride in providing the best customer service in the area,” said Matt Winrow, Branch Manager. “With this new location and a direct line to our 500,000-square-foot CDC, we have access to great inventory possibilities unseen in warehouses of this size. The regular deliveries from the distribution center lets us supply product and solutions that truly drive value to our customers.”



In the Central Texas region, Crawford operates in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Round Rock, Leander, Killeen, and now Dripping Springs.



About Crawford Electric Supply

Crawford is a product and solutions provider serving the Texas and Louisiana markets. We empower our customers with our inventory levels, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.crawfordelectricsupply.com. Crawford Electric is part of the Sonepar Group.



