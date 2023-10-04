Crawford Announces New Texas Location

“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors."

Oct 4, 2023
Crawford Ds
Crawford Electric Supply

HOUSTON, Texas (October 3, 2023) - Crawford, A Sonepar Company, opened its seventh location in the Central Texas region. The new branch is strategically located at 2001 Highway 290 West, Suite 114. It is approximately 25 miles outside of Austin, in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Due to its proximity to the scenic Texas Hill Country, the city is rapidly increasing in popularity and in the development of single-family and custom-home construction. The new 7,000-square-foot facility was stocked with the growing local residential and commercial markets in mind. Crawford's expansion represents their dedication to local customers and solidifies their stability in the residential business sector. Additionally, the new location allows the company to quickly service the recent burst of new projects in the central Texas market.

“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors. Our team takes pride in providing the best customer service in the area,” said Matt Winrow, Branch Manager. “With this new location and a direct line to our 500,000-square-foot CDC, we have access to great inventory possibilities unseen in warehouses of this size. The regular deliveries from the distribution center lets us supply product and solutions that truly drive value to our customers.”

In the Central Texas region, Crawford operates in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Round Rock, Leander, Killeen, and now Dripping Springs.

About Crawford Electric Supply
Crawford is a product and solutions provider serving the Texas and Louisiana markets. We empower our customers with our inventory levels, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.crawfordelectricsupply.com. Crawford Electric is part of the Sonepar Group.

Latest in Operations
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Blackhawk
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
October 2, 2023
I Stock 1159197275
Unpacking EPR: The New Frontier in Sustainable Packaging
October 2, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity
September 27, 2023
Related Stories
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
Screen Shot 2023 09 28 At 11 44 44 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Operations
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
I Stock 1159197275
Operations
Unpacking EPR: The New Frontier in Sustainable Packaging
And why manufacturers and processors should prepare for it now.
October 2, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity
The cutting tool maker said the change reflects a commitment to "innovation and sustainable progress."
September 27, 2023
DuPont's new adhesives production facility in Zhangjiagang, East China.
Operations
DuPont Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Factory in Support of Strategic Shift
The plant will focus on making adhesives for electric vehicles.
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 30 49 Pm
Operations
Seco Announces Rebranding
The company called it the first in a series of "major steps."
September 25, 2023
United Auto Workers member Kenneth Carroll, center, of Team 14, dances and cheers on Stickney Avenue outside Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Toledo.
Operations
Auto Workers Still Have Room to Expand Their Strike Against Car Makers
But they also face risks.
September 25, 2023
Legal Watch I Stock 1449333398
Operations
More Nails in the Non-Compete Coffin
Federal and state efforts to ban such agreements continue apace.
September 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 31 08 Pm
Operations
Sonnhalter Annual Tool Drive Raises Over $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity
Since Sonnhalter began its efforts in 2010, it has collected $517,000 in donations.
September 22, 2023
Warehouse Ext I Stock 517679208
Operations
A Guide to Lease Negotiations for Tenants
Expert strategies to secure the best deal.
September 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 8 53 56 Am
Operations
Sonepar to Overhaul Western U.S. Operations
The reorganization will, in part, shift Independent Electric Supply into the QED, Irby and OneSource subsidiaries.
September 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 3 03 09 Pm
Operations
Henkel Adhesives Technologies Announces Sustainability Assessment
The internal methodology will create transparency regarding the sustainability of its product portfolio.
September 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 20 At 2 12 02 Pm
Operations
B&D Industrial Achieves Timken Bearing Platinum Status
The company has completed the rigorous Timken Bearing Maintenance Training program.
September 20, 2023
Smoke rises after an explosion at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. An explosion Thursday inside a shipping container generated toxic smoke and forced evacuations.
Operations
Railyard Explosion Appears Accidental
Investigators remain unclear as to how a stationary container carrying perchloric acid exploded.
September 20, 2023
Kimball Midwest Community Campaign Lunch
Operations
Kimball Midwest Announces Centennial Donations
Eight Central Ohio nonprofits were selected by company employees.
September 19, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain walks with union members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Operations
Workers Strike at All 3 Detroit Automakers for First Time in Union's History
Employees walked out on all three companies simultaneously.
September 15, 2023