BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth

This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.

Oct 2, 2023
Blackhawk
BlackHawk Industrial

TULSA, OK (October 2, 2023) – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Sanzone as General Manager of BlackHawk Manufacturing effective immediately.

In this newly created and pivotal role, Todd will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies Tool Fab, XPress, J & S, and JET Tool.

BlackHawk is strategically acquiring manufacturing operations to benefit customers and enhance its reputation in the tooling sector. Achieving seamless integration and maximizing equipment utilization presents challenges. Sanzone will be tasked with optimizing these crucial facets of the business.

John Mark, CEO of BlackHawk Industrial said, “Todd Sanzone’s appointment as General Manager of Manufacturing is a significant step for us. His leadership has resulted in substantial growth within his team and garnered high praise from customers. His wealth of experience makes him an ideal leader to oversee the integration and growth of our manufacturing operations.”

Sanzone joined BlackHawk Industrial following the acquisition of his company (JJ/Jet Tool) in April 2022. He brings more than two decades of experience in tool design, manufacturing, and business development to this role.

“I am excited to take on this role and contribute to the company’s growth,” said Sanzone. “BlackHawk has a strong legacy in the tooling industry, and I look forward to working closely with the team to maximize our manufacturing capabilities.”

BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers who need technical service and production savings and is an Industrial Distributor with locations across the U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, and the Philippines.

Known as the “across the production floor” partner, BlackHawk delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production and markets nearly three million products from the industry’s top brands with a heavy emphasis on metal-working products.

As the company continues to grow and expand in the months and years ahead, it is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at [email protected].

About BlackHawk Industrial

BlackHawk Industrial is a leading industrial distributor, focused on metalworking such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives and saw blades. The Company provides a full line of MRO, industrial fasteners, and packaging products. BlackHawk has the expertise and capability to provide custom industrial vending solutions and creative design, build, and supply chain solutions. The highly technical sales staff strives to deliver world-class service and cost savings across the customer’s production floor.

For more information about BlackHawk Industrial visit www.BHID.com.

Latest in Operations
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity
September 27, 2023
DuPont's new adhesives production facility in Zhangjiagang, East China.
DuPont Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Factory in Support of Strategic Shift
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 30 49 Pm
Seco Announces Rebranding
September 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 28 At 11 44 44 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 30 49 Pm
Operations
Seco Announces Rebranding
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Operations
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
DuPont's new adhesives production facility in Zhangjiagang, East China.
Operations
DuPont Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Factory in Support of Strategic Shift
The plant will focus on making adhesives for electric vehicles.
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 30 49 Pm
Operations
Seco Announces Rebranding
The company called it the first in a series of "major steps."
September 25, 2023
United Auto Workers member Kenneth Carroll, center, of Team 14, dances and cheers on Stickney Avenue outside Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Toledo.
Operations
Auto Workers Still Have Room to Expand Their Strike Against Car Makers
But they also face risks.
September 25, 2023
Legal Watch I Stock 1449333398
Operations
More Nails in the Non-Compete Coffin
Federal and state efforts to ban such agreements continue apace.
September 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 31 08 Pm
Operations
Sonnhalter Annual Tool Drive Raises Over $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity
Since Sonnhalter began its efforts in 2010, it has collected $517,000 in donations.
September 22, 2023
Warehouse Ext I Stock 517679208
Operations
A Guide to Lease Negotiations for Tenants
Expert strategies to secure the best deal.
September 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 8 53 56 Am
Operations
Sonepar to Overhaul Western U.S. Operations
The reorganization will, in part, shift Independent Electric Supply into the QED, Irby and OneSource subsidiaries.
September 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 3 03 09 Pm
Operations
Henkel Adhesives Technologies Announces Sustainability Assessment
The internal methodology will create transparency regarding the sustainability of its product portfolio.
September 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 20 At 2 12 02 Pm
Operations
B&D Industrial Achieves Timken Bearing Platinum Status
The company has completed the rigorous Timken Bearing Maintenance Training program.
September 20, 2023
Smoke rises after an explosion at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. An explosion Thursday inside a shipping container generated toxic smoke and forced evacuations.
Operations
Railyard Explosion Appears Accidental
Investigators remain unclear as to how a stationary container carrying perchloric acid exploded.
September 20, 2023
Kimball Midwest Community Campaign Lunch
Operations
Kimball Midwest Announces Centennial Donations
Eight Central Ohio nonprofits were selected by company employees.
September 19, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain walks with union members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Operations
Workers Strike at All 3 Detroit Automakers for First Time in Union's History
Employees walked out on all three companies simultaneously.
September 15, 2023
Applied Industrial Technologiesz 608ab8a53bebd
Operations
Applied Releases ESG Report
CEO Neil Schrimsher said the company has a "responsibility" to further develop plans.
September 14, 2023
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020.
Operations
California Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Emissions Disclosure Rules
The policy would require more than 5,000 major corporations to report their emissions.
September 12, 2023