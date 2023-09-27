Sandvik Coromant Introduces New Brand Identity

The cutting tool maker said the change reflects a commitment to "innovation and sustainable progress."

Sandvik Coromant
Sep 27, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Yellow Coat Image
Sandvik Coromant

Recognizing the ever-changing landscape of its industry, Sandvik Coromant has strategically transformed its operations in recent years, emphasizing applied knowledge and cutting-edge capabilities.

Driven by a shared passion for engineering and problem-solving, Sandvik Coromant is united with its customers and partners in a pursuit of innovation and improvements. This spirit of collaboration and progress inspired the quest for a new brand identity geared for today’s and tomorrow’s digital demands that encapsulates the essence of its broader approach and extensive range of offerings.

“We firmly believe that success is not solely measured by business results, also our positive influence on our communities and the world at large. And we wanted an identity that truly captures that, and the essence of our organization’s values and aspirations,” said Helen Blomqvist, president at Sandvik Coromant.

Screen Shot 2023 09 27 At 3 15 25 PmSandvik CoromantSandvik Coromant provides unparalleled support, equipping its business collaborators with the necessary knowledge and advanced technology required for healthy manufacturing habits and the creation of sustainable businesses. Manufacturing wellness holds the spirit of solid and successful manufacturing businesses – that not only focus on success in their own operations but also contribute positively on people and societies.

“Manufacturing Wellness serves as a compass guiding us toward a future where resilient, thriving enterprises and sustainability go hand in hand. By adopting this approach, Sandvik Coromant aims to foster an environment of healthy manufacturing habits and facilitate the development of sustainable businesses,” Blomqvist added.

Touchpoints that carry the Sandvik Coromant brand, such as the website, newsletters, facilities and Sandvik Coromant centers, as well as all packaging, will gradually be updated with the new identity.

