Simmons Pump & Supply Opens its Second Location

The West Texas company expanded to Kansas.

Simmons Pump & Supply
Oct 10, 2023
Facility Photo Outside Sign
Simmons

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Lubbock, Texas-based Simmons Pump & Supply, one of the nation’s top providers of state-of-the-art pump systems and water well supplies, has opened its second U.S. location in Garden City, Kansas. Temporarily located at 2726 W. Jones Ave., Simmons has purchased a 12-acre plot of land in northwest Garden City at 3895 Solar Ave., where it will soon break ground to build a new 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art office, warehouse, distribution and testing facility with completion slated for early 2025.

Founded in 1953, Simmons uses precision, artistry and innovation to design, source, assemble, deliver and maintain the highest quality of custom-built pumps and pumping systems for significant agricultural, residential, municipal and industrial use. The company provides direct access to all types of pump systems and repairs – including .5-HP to 200-HP submersibles, 4” to 16” line-shaft turbines, centrifugal pumps, motor testing, and more – as well as a full line of accessories for residential and agricultural pump systems. As a wholesale distributor, Simmons caters exclusively to water well contractors and other industrial and municipal professionals, offering full-service pump systems, water well supplies, testing lab, scheduled product delivery, diversified vendor support and more.

President Joe Riker, along with vice president of sales Chris Baker, will lead the Simmons team in Garden City. The company plans to initially employ 10 team members working across sales, management, production and distribution operations with plans and space for growth.

“We are excited and honored to enhance and elevate our services to water well contractors and other industrial and municipal professionals throughout Garden City, the state of Kansas, and the greater Midwest region," said Riker. "From our extensive selection of pump systems and water supply inventory to our advanced high-tech pump testing program and renowned customer service, we look forward to being the one-stop for all things pump and supply.”

