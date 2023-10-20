Winsupply Acquires Dayton Landmark

The distributor has added the former Golden Nugget Pancake House.

Winsupply Inc.
Oct 20, 2023
Winsupply Logo 651c741a6c4fa
Winsupply Inc.

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of the property at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Dayton, previously known as the Golden Nugget Pancake House.

The Golden Nugget was founded in 1962 by Steve and Bessie Thomas.

"It's an emotional goodbye. As we welcome new ownership to a location that means more than words can describe to our family, we are comforted knowing we are passing the building over to people who were part of our journey," said a representative of the Thomas and Frangomichalos families.

"We hear so many touching stories of our customers and their life experiences that made the Golden Nugget what it was. Though to some it is just a landmark, to us, it is the resting place of our blood, sweat and tears. Decades and generations of our family's best and worst times are within those walls. Our incredible parents, Steve and Bessie Thomas, created an everlasting monument in the Dayton area. Goodbyes are never easy. We wish many years of fortune and health to the new ownership, and clientele, and will be forever grateful and indebted to the countless people who took part in our journey on Dixie and Dorothy. Thank you will never be enough."

Winsupply expressed gratitude for the Thomas family's graciousness during the transition, and the countless lives they have impacted through the food they've served over the years.

"We believe that this purchase holds significant potential not only for our organization but also for our community," said Bill Tolliver, real estate services and in-house counsel at Winsupply Inc. "We remain committed to seeking ways to enrich and invest in our neighborhood."

Winsupply Inc. has identified a trusted, experienced entrepreneur who is excited and planning to once again have the iconic landmark serving customers for both breakfast and lunch. The Winsupply Family of Companies has no plans to operate the restaurant internally and instead intends to lease the building to a restaurateur who is committed to serving the community.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Winsupply Logo 651c741a6c4fa
Winsupply Acquires Dayton Landmark
October 20, 2023
Skf
SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year
October 18, 2023
I Stock 1640283793
White Cap Expanding in Florida
October 17, 2023
Related Stories
Far Groundbreaking 101723
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on North Dakota Facility
Skf
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year
I Stock 1640283793
Company Expansion & Consolidation
White Cap Expanding in Florida
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Skf
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year
The company first announced plans to shutter the facility earlier this year.
October 18, 2023
I Stock 1640283793
Company Expansion & Consolidation
White Cap Expanding in Florida
The distributor is relocating and increasing its Tampa-area operations.
October 17, 2023
Kimball Midwest leaders and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s Newtown Distribution Center, Newtown, Conn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimball Midwest Holds Grand Opening in Connecticut
The event continued a string of celebrations for the company's 100th anniversary.
October 11, 2023
Facility Photo Outside Sign
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Opens its Second Location
The West Texas company expanded to Kansas.
October 10, 2023
Optimas Solutions' manufacturing facility in Wood Dale, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas to Open Fastener Plant in Northern Mexico
The company said the facility would bolster its "near-shoring" efforts.
October 10, 2023
Building
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The Boise-area location is the company's 17th overall.
October 9, 2023
202310046552 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Opens Plant in Mexico
The $64 million Monterrey facility will bolster its development in the Americas.
October 9, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial
Company Expansion & Consolidation
BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners
The company said the milestone makes its fastener division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.
October 6, 2023
Crawford Ds
Operations
Crawford Announces New Texas Location
“We want to be the local one-stop-shop for electrical contractors."
October 4, 2023
Img 9802
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Michigan
The company opened a third location in suburban Detroit.
September 29, 2023
Kernsville Pr Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diablo Tools Announces New 'World-Class' Distribution Hub
The "Diablo Super Center" will double the company's U.S. capacity.
September 28, 2023
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, with Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon, center right, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony at Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, in Arlington, Va., June 15, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Amazon Opening 2 Facilities in Virginia Beach
They will create more than 1,000 jobs.
September 26, 2023
Large diameter Viega ProPress fittings coming off the manufacturing line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces New Factory in Ohio
The facility continues the company's expansion of its North American operations.
September 25, 2023
Sioux Falls Ww 912 780x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens South Dakota Waterworks Branch
The distributor relocated the operations to a new facility in Sioux Falls.
September 20, 2023