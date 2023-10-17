White Cap to Lease Tampa Bay Facility

The distributor is relocating and increasing its Tampa-area operations.

Franklin Street
Oct 17, 2023
I Stock 1640283793
iStock

TAMPA, Fla. — Franklin Street, a leading Tampa-based commercial real estate and insurance brokerage, announced the lease of a 20,000-square-foot indoor building space, coupled with 1.5 acres of industrial outdoor storage, at Sunshine Industrial Park in Clearwater, Florida.

Franklin Street’s office and industrial services team of Pat Kelly and Brad Hutton arranged the lease on behalf of the landlord, New York-based Zenith Industrial Outdoor Storage. The tenant is White Cap L.P., represented by Trey Carswell and Sam Arthur of Cushman & Wakefield.

The strategic move represents White Cap’s expansion plans within the park as they relocate and scale up their operations.

“This transaction exemplifies the kind of constructive collaboration between tenants and landlords that we look for with every deal we broker,” said Kelly. “White Cap’s need for both indoor and outdoor storage aligns perfectly with the offerings of Sunshine Industrial Park and property management expertise of Zenith IOS. We are proud to have played a role in fostering this partnership”.

White Cap is a Norcross, Georgia-based vendor of construction tools, materials and supplies to professional contractors across the U.S. Expanding its Tampa operations to the Sunshine Industrial Park reflects the city’s recent building boom and will provide greater accessibility to vital transportation networks. Situated at 5303 126th Avenue N., it is conveniently located near St. Pete-Clearwater Airport and connected to major roadways, including U.S. Route 19 and I-275.

“Construction suppliers need the space to store a wide variety of materials and equipment, and the connectivity to deliver them to job sites throughout the area,” said Daniel Laub, COO of Zenith IOS. “Our tenants, like White Cap, choose to work with us because we understand their needs and know how to collaborate with local partners like Franklin Street to meet them.”

