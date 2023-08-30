Core & Main Opens Washington State Facility

The Spokane location will bolster the company's fire protection operations in the Northwest.

Core & Main Inc.
Aug 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 27 27 Pm

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and related services, on Monday announced the opening of its new facility located in Spokane, Washington.

The new location allows the company to further expand its fire protection product category and better serve fire protection customers in the Northwest. This step in Core & Main’s growth strategy builds on the commitment to make its products and expertise more accessible nationwide.

