Core & Main Opens Washington State Facility

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and related services, on Monday announced the opening of its new facility located in Spokane, Washington.

The new location allows the company to further expand its fire protection product category and better serve fire protection customers in the Northwest. This step in Core & Main’s growth strategy builds on the commitment to make its products and expertise more accessible nationwide.

