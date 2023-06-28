OrePac Bolsters West Coast Production Capacity

Pacific Manufacturing and Logistics will manage a new facility in Western Oregon.

OrePac Building Products
Jun 28, 2023
OrePac Building Products branch, Ontario, Calif.
OrePac

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — OrePac Building Products, a wholesale supplier of interior and exterior building materials, announced the purchase of a 40-acre, 130,000-square-foot facility near Roseburg, Oregon, for the purpose of manufacturing moulding and millwork products.

“OrePac has been committed to being the building industry’s most valued partner for more than 45 years,” said Brad Hart, president and CEO of OrePac Building Products. “We looked at MDF's growing influence in the millwork category and made this investment to meet our customers’ demand for these products.”

OrePac fabricates, assembles and distributes door and building components at its 10 branches across the western United States. The project is the first major greenfield investment in manufacturing capacity for the supplier.

As part of the deal, OrePac will establish Pacific Manufacturing and Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary, to operate and manage the facility. The company anticipates that the new plant will open sometime in early 2024 and will employ up to 50 people.

The project is squarely located within the OrePac footprint on the I-5 corridor and is ideally situated to benefit the company and its supplier partners by vertically integrating its supply chain. This acquisition marks a major step in the company’s long-term strategic plan to expand its reach and realize its vision to be the top value-added supplier to the shelter industry.

May 30, 2023
