OTC Industrial Technologies Announces Indianapolis Open House

The new location will support the company's Indiana customers.

OTC Industrial Technologies
Jun 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm 62d86621e4a5d

INDIANAPOLIS — OTC Industrial Technologies’ Indianapolis branch is holding an open house for customers, vendors, local leaders and businesses from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on June 28, at 7250 E. 86th St.

All are invited to visit the new location, which adds a  6,000-square-foot warehouse to support timely customer service in Indiana. 

OTC is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing  custom-engineered and technical solutions. The Indianapolis branch focuses on compressed air solutions,  one of which is DIRECTAIR, an air utility service solution for customers across the country. 

“OTC is the largest compressed air sales, service, and supplier in the United States,” said Adam Gibbs,  president of air supply at OTC. “We’ve provided air compressors, equipment services, and preventative  maintenance for some of our customers for more than 45 years. The longevity of our relationships says a lot  about our technical expertise and superior customer service.” 

Please visit otcindustrial.com for more details.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1321339367
SKF to Close Bearing Plant
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
May 31, 2023
Image005
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
May 30, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1321339367
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF to Close Bearing Plant
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
The specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor consolidated two locations at the new hub.
May 31, 2023
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The Eau Claire location will be the company's fifth in the state.
May 30, 2023
Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
The location will expand its operations into Central Ohio and West Virginia.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
The Reno facility joins the company's initial supercenter in Chicago.
May 24, 2023
Steel
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JSW Steel USA to Invest $145M to Upgrade Manufacturing Operations
The investments include the installation of a Vacuum Tank Degasser.
May 17, 2023
Nesc Grand Opening 0523 019 Pr
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands to Nebraska
The company recently opened its first branch in the state.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 2 21 22 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS Announce Partnership
Stellar adds a Utah hub, and the companies will merge operations in Washington state.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 1 58 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillman Opens Missouri Distribution Hub
The company moved the operations from Southern California to suburban Kansas City.
May 9, 2023
Img 3326 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch
The announcement followed a two-year buildout process.
May 2, 2023
Ribbon Cutting 02
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
The Long Beach campus is the distributor's third Los Angeles-area location.
May 1, 2023
Codale Electric Supply, Nampa, Idaho.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The expansion adds a fourth state to the Sonepar company's footprint.
April 26, 2023
St. George, Utah.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
The new branch bolsters the company's footprint in the Mountain West.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 07 58 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The suburban Cincinnati location is the company's ninth in its home state.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 11 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Minnesota Branch
The new facility expands DSG's services to the area's plumbing, HVAC and electrical markets.
April 13, 2023