OTC Industrial Technologies Announces Indianapolis Open House

INDIANAPOLIS — OTC Industrial Technologies’ Indianapolis branch is holding an open house for customers, vendors, local leaders and businesses from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on June 28, at 7250 E. 86th St.

All are invited to visit the new location, which adds a 6,000-square-foot warehouse to support timely customer service in Indiana.

OTC is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing custom-engineered and technical solutions. The Indianapolis branch focuses on compressed air solutions, one of which is DIRECTAIR, an air utility service solution for customers across the country.

“OTC is the largest compressed air sales, service, and supplier in the United States,” said Adam Gibbs, president of air supply at OTC. “We’ve provided air compressors, equipment services, and preventative maintenance for some of our customers for more than 45 years. The longevity of our relationships says a lot about our technical expertise and superior customer service.”

Please visit otcindustrial.com for more details.