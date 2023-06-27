Nidec Machine Tool Announces India Cutting Tool Factory

Nidec Machine Tool Corp. announced that it will construct a new factory for Nidec India Precision Tools Ltd., the company’s cutting tool manufacturer and seller in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu state, India

The site is expected to start production on July 1.

The new factory, with its production capacity 1.5 times the company’s current manufacturing capability, will produce hob cutters, pinion cutters and other cutting tools. After its launch, the factory will be able to quickly supply the company’s customers in India and meet their needs in response to the growing demand for cars, construction and farming machinery.

To be constructed on NMTI’s 55,000-square-meter property in Ranipet, the new factory will have a floor space of 2,000 square meters and be home to production lines of cutting tools — hobbing, shaping, shaving and broaching machines — to cut external and internal gear teeth. In addition, with a shorter lead time and an expanded product lineup, the new factory will meet a wide range of its customers’ needs speedily, while improving recoating and other after-sales services.

The NMTI facility will be located near Chennai and Bengaluru, where the country’s auto industry is concentrated. With many two- and four-wheel vehicle manufacturers and suppliers related to machine tool manufacturers in those cities, NMTI aims to quickly supply its products to meet the industries’ diverse needs. Furthermore, with a machine tool show room to be added by autumn this year for customers to see actual products, the new factory will serve as a sales base of machine tools as well.

Amid the ongoing population growth, India expects to see its vehicles’ unit sales increase at a steady pace of 10-15% annually. Additionally, based on the global movement towards a decarbonized society, the country’s demand for transmissions, which require multiple gears, is expected to increase as, among other trends, the vehicle electrification intensifies and compressed natural gas vehicles further gain market share.