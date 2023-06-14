Southwire Expands Alabama Plant

The project is expected to bolster production capacity by nearly one-third.

Southwire Co. LLC
Jun 14, 2023
Southwire

FLORENCE, Ala. — As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, Southwire has announced an expansion at its campus in Florence that is expected to increase production capacity by 30% and create approximately 120 jobs. 

For more than 70 years, Southwire has delivered power responsibly to customers throughout the world. A leader in the multi-billion dollar North American market, the company is enhancing its proven legacy, trusted reputation and longstanding, disciplined financial management by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth. 

“At Southwire, we’re making a multi-year investment of more than a billion dollars to integrate newer and better equipment, systems and technology into our operations to increase efficiency, enhance competitiveness and ensure the operational capability and capacity to support our strategic growth. The Florence expansion is a testament to those efforts,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. 

The Southwire Florence plant was acquired from Essex in 2006 to support the company’s production of commercial and residential building wire. The 300,000-square-foot campus has grown over time, and this expansion will include approximately 340,000-square-feet of added space for new equipment.

“Southwire is committed to remain generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond and be an employer of choice, and we look forward to the growth opportunities that this expansion will bring to our company,” said Norman Adkins, president of wire and cable and COO. 

In addition to more operating space and new equipment, the project will also include renovating the existing building to enhance the team member experience, including locker rooms, training space and an outdoor picnic and activity area.  

“This investment will allow us to better service our customers safely and efficiently, and the Florence team and I are very excited about the expansion and what it means for the future,” said Brian Davis, plant manager. “This expansion speaks volumes about the dedication, hard work and commitment of our team members, and we look forward to the opportunities that this expansion will bring.”

These investments and upgrades will effectively streamline Southwire’s commercial and residential building wire efforts, complement existing products and emphasize the facility’s culture and labor pool. 

“Southwire’s investment project will create good-paying jobs in Florence while also enhancing the facility’s competitiveness and solidifying its future in the community,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Southwire is a world-class company and a great corporate partner at the state and local level. We’re thrilled to see them grow and thrive in the Shoals area."

Construction is expected to begin this quarter and should be completed in 2025.

