SKF to Close U.K. Bearing Plant

The company is consolidating spherical roller bearing manufacturing in Europe.

SKF
Jun 2, 2023
I Stock 1321339367
iStock

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — SKF on Wednesday announced a consolidation of its spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness on the European markets.

The consolidation is also in line with the group’s strategy to invest in automation and regionalization, and, accordingly, right-size its manufacturing operations in Europe.

Consequently, SKF proposes to cease its bearing manufacturing site in Luton, U.K.

Manufacturing at the site in Luton would be ramped down with a full closure anticipated by the end of 2024. Production is proposed to be moved to SKF’s factory in Poznan, Poland.

Aldo Cedrone, Acting President, Industrial Region Europe Middle East and Africa, said:

“Although it is a difficult decision to make, this is an important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets. To ensure that our spherical roller bearing production stays competitive, investments are needed in new machinery and our evaluation showed Poznan is the optimum site for this investment. Our immediate focus is to support our colleagues in Luton.”

The Luton factory currently employs approximately 300 people. The proposed activities are subject to consultation with employees and union representatives and SKF is fully committed to engaging with employees and their representatives throughout the consultation process.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
May 31, 2023
Image005
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
May 30, 2023
Columbus, Ohio.
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
May 30, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The Eau Claire location will be the company's fifth in the state.
May 30, 2023
Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
The location will expand its operations into Central Ohio and West Virginia.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
The Reno facility joins the company's initial supercenter in Chicago.
May 24, 2023
Steel
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JSW Steel USA to Invest $145M to Upgrade Manufacturing Operations
The investments include the installation of a Vacuum Tank Degasser.
May 17, 2023
Nesc Grand Opening 0523 019 Pr
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands to Nebraska
The company recently opened its first branch in the state.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 2 21 22 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS Announce Partnership
Stellar adds a Utah hub, and the companies will merge operations in Washington state.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 1 58 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillman Opens Missouri Distribution Hub
The company moved the operations from Southern California to suburban Kansas City.
May 9, 2023
Img 3326 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch
The announcement followed a two-year buildout process.
May 2, 2023
Ribbon Cutting 02
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
The Long Beach campus is the distributor's third Los Angeles-area location.
May 1, 2023
Codale Electric Supply, Nampa, Idaho.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The expansion adds a fourth state to the Sonepar company's footprint.
April 26, 2023
St. George, Utah.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
The new branch bolsters the company's footprint in the Mountain West.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 07 58 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The suburban Cincinnati location is the company's ninth in its home state.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 11 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Minnesota Branch
The new facility expands DSG's services to the area's plumbing, HVAC and electrical markets.
April 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 22 35 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Launches Phoenix Branch
The site expands Birmingham's footprint in the West following its acquisition of Pacific Coast Bolt.
April 12, 2023