Macomb Group Adds Columbus Facility

The location will expand its operations into Central Ohio and West Virginia.

The Macomb Group Inc.
May 30, 2023
Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus, Ohio.
iStock

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group on Tuesday announced an expansion into Central Ohio and West Virginia with a 132,000-square-foot building located at 777 North James Road in Columbus, Ohio.

Strategically located inside the I-270 outer belt near the John Glenn International Airport, the site will provide quick access to all major freeways to serve opportunities across a diverse mix of industries. The new regional branch will be supported by existing operations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast with almost $100 million of inventory.

While they are in the process of renovating and configuring the branch, a new Columbus team is swiftly generating leads, writing business and forming strategic partnerships.

"We've had our eye on Central Ohio for quite a while and took our time to get everything right," said Macomb Chief Operating Officer Scott Henegar. "We've cultivated a great team and are confident in their ability to grow the business."

The initial team of four individuals is led by General Manager Matt Minton and, together, the team has over 60 years of experience in PVF.

"This is a very exciting time to put together a premier supply house from the ground up," Minton said. "The Columbus metropolitan area is rich with top line growth opportunity for many years to come. While the Macomb Group is generally new to the Central Ohio market, our core team is not. We have the experience, relationships and technical expertise to make the Macomb Group a household name in Central Ohio and West Virginia."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Image005
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
May 30, 2023
Columbus, Ohio.
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
May 24, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 10 08 20 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Image005
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The Eau Claire location will be the company's fifth in the state.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 24 At 2 50 41 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
The Reno facility joins the company's initial supercenter in Chicago.
May 24, 2023
Steel
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JSW Steel USA to Invest $145M to Upgrade Manufacturing Operations
The investments include the installation of a Vacuum Tank Degasser.
May 17, 2023
Nesc Grand Opening 0523 019 Pr
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands to Nebraska
The company recently opened its first branch in the state.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 2 21 22 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS Announce Partnership
Stellar adds a Utah hub, and the companies will merge operations in Washington state.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 1 58 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillman Opens Missouri Distribution Hub
The company moved the operations from Southern California to suburban Kansas City.
May 9, 2023
Img 3326 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch
The announcement followed a two-year buildout process.
May 2, 2023
Ribbon Cutting 02
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
The Long Beach campus is the distributor's third Los Angeles-area location.
May 1, 2023
Codale Electric Supply, Nampa, Idaho.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The expansion adds a fourth state to the Sonepar company's footprint.
April 26, 2023
St. George, Utah.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
The new branch bolsters the company's footprint in the Mountain West.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 07 58 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The suburban Cincinnati location is the company's ninth in its home state.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 11 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Minnesota Branch
The new facility expands DSG's services to the area's plumbing, HVAC and electrical markets.
April 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 22 35 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Launches Phoenix Branch
The site expands Birmingham's footprint in the West following its acquisition of Pacific Coast Bolt.
April 12, 2023
Us Lbm Auburndale Exterior
Company Expansion & Consolidation
US LBM Opens New Manufacturing, Distribution Hub
The Florida complex will be part of the company's Raymond Building Supply division.
April 10, 2023