Macomb Group Adds Columbus Facility

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group on Tuesday announced an expansion into Central Ohio and West Virginia with a 132,000-square-foot building located at 777 North James Road in Columbus, Ohio.

Strategically located inside the I-270 outer belt near the John Glenn International Airport, the site will provide quick access to all major freeways to serve opportunities across a diverse mix of industries. The new regional branch will be supported by existing operations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast with almost $100 million of inventory.

While they are in the process of renovating and configuring the branch, a new Columbus team is swiftly generating leads, writing business and forming strategic partnerships.

"We've had our eye on Central Ohio for quite a while and took our time to get everything right," said Macomb Chief Operating Officer Scott Henegar. "We've cultivated a great team and are confident in their ability to grow the business."

The initial team of four individuals is led by General Manager Matt Minton and, together, the team has over 60 years of experience in PVF.

"This is a very exciting time to put together a premier supply house from the ground up," Minton said. "The Columbus metropolitan area is rich with top line growth opportunity for many years to come. While the Macomb Group is generally new to the Central Ohio market, our core team is not. We have the experience, relationships and technical expertise to make the Macomb Group a household name in Central Ohio and West Virginia."