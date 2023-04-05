Motion Ai Opens New Massachusetts Facility

The division now has 62,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in the Boston area.

Motion
Apr 5, 2023
Motion Ai's new facility in Beverly, Mass.
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —  Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, announced the newest Motion Ai facility, located at 71 Cherry Hill Drive in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The new facility officially opened on Dec. 1, 2022. 

Motion Ai was in need of additional manufacturing and inventory space to better meet overall customer demand and to strategically grow the business. With 33,000 square-feet, the new facility complements two existing Motion Ai facilities nearby in Danvers (19,000 square-feet) and Woburn (10,000 square-feet), providing the company a total of 62,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in the Boston area.

Most of the production and quality operations among the three locations are housed in the new facility in Beverly, with features including manufacturing lab benches and a quality control testing area. Systems engineering and production solutions focus on motion control, robotics and machine vision, with additional specialty areas of precision components, electro-mechanical assemblies and fully engineered automation systems. 

“The expanded manufacturing space will allow us to meet growing customer needs while adding future opportunities across our entire automation and robotic platforms,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s senior vice president, automation intelligence. “This includes additional OEM business and the ability to accept larger orders in quantity and physical size. We expect this new facility to fuel economic growth for the region, contributing beneficial, long-term impact.”

“We are excited about this investment and anticipate that it will enhance the customer experience even more," said Motion President Randy Breaux. "We believe it will also increase the employee experience — there is a lot of talent within Motion Ai, and this expansion will offer excellent opportunities for our employees.”

Currently, Motion Ai has opportunities for experienced automation engineers, electromechanical assemblers and quality technicians to join the team, and the company will continue to hire as the business grows.

