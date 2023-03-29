UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.

The move makes PalletOne the first wholly owned coast-to-coast pallet supplier in the U.S.

PalletOne Inc.
Mar 29, 2023
Palletone Location Map 2023
PalletOne

BARTOW, Fla. — UFP Packaging on Tuesday announced that its PalletOne business unit has completed an expansion into UFP operations nationwide, making PalletOne the first wholly owned coast-to-coast pallet supplier in the United States.

PalletOne automated manufacturing lines now are in more than 70 UFP Packaging facilities with an opportunity to add 20 more locations.

"We are implementing the growth plan for PalletOne, which is integral to our goal of being a leading packaging solution provider globally," said UFP Packaging President Scott Worthington. "This is an exciting time for our organization and for PalletOne, specifically."

"Our expansion allows us to progress toward providing nationwide pallet solutions supplied by UFP company owned facilities, " said PalletOne President Howe Q. Wallace. "This will allow us to better serve our customers and maintain our position as a leader in the industry."

Since its founding in 2001, PalletOne has been a leader in pallet manufacturing, offering a range of services, including custom pallet design, unit load consultation, heat treating and pallet recycling and repair programs to ensure maximum safety and effectiveness. UFP Packaging purchased PalletOne in 2020 and has since continued leveraging its pallet supply expertise to provide top-tier products and services to all its customers. This expansion will bring that same service to the entire country.

"Backed by the resources of UFP, our unmatched geographic breadth and extensive resources will allow us to adapt quickly to supply chain disruption and efficiently meet the growing demand of our multi-site customers," Wallace said.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 10 54 Pm
IEWC Adds Singapore Distribution Center
March 17, 2023
Related Stories
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
Stanley Drill
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
CEEUS serves utilities and contractors across the state.
March 27, 2023
Stanley Drill
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
The filing provides the company with greater flexibility to access capital markets.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 10 54 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
IEWC Adds Singapore Distribution Center
The new hub will bolster the distributor's service to multi-national and Southeast Asia customers.
March 17, 2023
ABB Robotics' existing Auburn Hill, Mich. factory.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Robotics Begins HQ, Factory Expansion
The highly automated plant will create jobs in Michigan.
March 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 24 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTR Engineered Solutions Announces New Facility in Mexico
The move will support several OEM customers that are establishing operations in the country.
March 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 1 57 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The suburban Minneapolis hub will carry Gray's Dynamic and Grip-on brands.
March 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 10 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Acme Tools Opens Twin Cities Distribution Center
The Burnsville location will support its growing e-commerce division.
March 13, 2023
Qed Monument Colorado
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Opens Colorado Branch
The facility is the company's 13th across the Intermountain West.
March 13, 2023
Rk Employee On Forklift
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RK Logistics Group Expands into Michigan
The company announced a new regional headquarters and logistics center in Ann Arbor.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division
The company announced the addition of three Aspen Marketing veterans.
February 28, 2023
Austin T&h Blog
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility
The new location will deliver energy-efficient solutions to Texas' thriving technology sector.
February 16, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
The 300,000-square-foot complex is WDS' first West Coast facility.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 1 40 29 Pm
Operations
Royal Supply, Specialty Bearings President Announces New Company
6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments.
February 14, 2023