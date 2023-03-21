Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC

CHICAGO — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register one or more future offerings of up to $500 million of equity and debt securities of the company.

DSG, formerly Lawson Products, previously filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 in May 2019 to register one or more offerings of up to $200 million of equity and debt securities of the company, which expired in May 2022. With the filing of the company’s Form 10-K on March 14, DSG determined to reinstate its universal shelf registration statement to provide the company with greater flexibility to access the capital markets in the future through the sale of securities if it becomes advantageous for the company and its stockholders.

DSG currently expects that the net proceeds of any such future offerings of securities would be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, organic strategic initiatives, and acquisitions as well as general working capital needs.