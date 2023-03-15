OTR Engineered Solutions Announces New Facility in Mexico

The move will support several OEM customers that are establishing operations in the country.

OTR Engineered Solutions
Mar 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 24 42 Pm
OTR

ROME, Ga. — OTR Engineered Solutions, a leading provider of off-the-road tires, wheels, assemblies and services for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket, plans to open a new facility near Monterrey, Mexico, in late 2023 to early 2024.

This move is in response to OTR’s commitment to support several OEM customers that are establishing operations in Mexico. In the new facility, OTR will supply products and services such as tire mounting, sequencing, just-in-time supply, and warehousing on a local basis, operating as a leveraged resource and strategic partner for its customers. 

OTR’s facility will provide additional space and scalability to support OEM customers that have a presence in Mexico or are establishing one there. OTR has selected the Monterrey area due to its infrastructure, availability of skilled labor, manufacturing activity, and proximity to customers. The location complements OTR’s global expansion plans. It also builds upon the momentum from OTR’s greenfield site opened in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2021 to support customers in the robust Texas market.

OTR may also add wheel manufacturing capabilities in Mexico, augmenting what is currently done in Asia, the U.S. and Canada. This would bolster capacity and local supply not only for customers in Mexico but also in the U.S. and Canada.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 1 57 33 Pm
Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse
March 14, 2023
Qed Monument Colorado
QED Opens Colorado Branch
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 1 57 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 10 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Acme Tools Opens Twin Cities Distribution Center
Qed Monument Colorado
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Opens Colorado Branch
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Sponsored
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Sponsored
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Register now to attend our new video podcast with a live Q&A session on March 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm CST. This live event is hosted by Industrial Distribution featuring the technology advisors from Net at Work.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 10 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Acme Tools Opens Twin Cities Distribution Center
The Burnsville location will support its growing e-commerce division.
March 13, 2023
Qed Monument Colorado
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Opens Colorado Branch
The facility is the company's 13th across the Intermountain West.
March 13, 2023
Rk Employee On Forklift
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RK Logistics Group Expands into Michigan
The company announced a new regional headquarters and logistics center in Ann Arbor.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division
The company announced the addition of three Aspen Marketing veterans.
February 28, 2023
Austin T&h Blog
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility
The new location will deliver energy-efficient solutions to Texas' thriving technology sector.
February 16, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
The 300,000-square-foot complex is WDS' first West Coast facility.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 1 40 29 Pm
Operations
Royal Supply, Specialty Bearings President Announces New Company
6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments.
February 14, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
The facility will primarily supply steel tube to the solar industry.
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
The expansion added new locations across every region of the U.S.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 09 22 Pm
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Marks its 125th Anniversary
The company plans to open three new locations in 2023.
January 27, 2023
84 Lumber, Morgantown, W.Va.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Announces Accelerated Expansion Plans
The company outlined its plans for new stores and manufacturing facilities this year.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
Company Expansion & Consolidation
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
The distribution-focused private equity firm launched its European strategy at the beginning of the year.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 3 34 21 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Expanded Nevada Location
OTC partnered with Quincy Compressor to expand the branch.
January 23, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens Mexico Technology, Engineering Center
Officials said the facility would bolster delivery capacity and competitiveness.
January 18, 2023