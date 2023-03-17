IEWC Adds Singapore Distribution Center

MILWAUKEE — IEWC is greatly improving service levels for its multi-national and Southeast Asia customers with a new distribution center in Singapore.

The new facility, located in the east region of Singapore, adds nearly 20,000 square feet of warehouse and office space to IEWC’s footprint within Asia. The location plans to begin shipping to customers by March 31.

“Singapore was a logical choice for IEWC’s next expansion,” said Michelle Osman, IEWC president and chief business officer, global OEM group. “Our number one goal at IEWC is to ensure our customers’ success, and that means we need to provide fast service and deep stocking positions around the globe. Our customers continue to grow and invest in Southeast Asia, and we’re responding by placing our service closer to where our customers are. We are excited to bring even higher service levels to our customers in Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Adding to the existing distribution centers in Hong Kong and Suzhou, IEWC’s new Singapore facility will support growing demand across Asia, providing faster service to customers in several areas experiencing significant industrial growth, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. With the addition of the Singapore distribution center, IEWC continues to build out its global reach, joining facilities currently located across North America, Europe and Asia.

“Our customers are looking for local solutions for their wire and cable needs,” said Feng Ma, IEWC president of APAC. “We listened closely to our customers and carefully considered how we can best support them. Our new Singapore facility will provide improved lead times, greater product assortment, and additional value-add services.”