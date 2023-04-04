ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects

Nearly $100 million will go toward a Wisconsin drives and services facility.

ABB
Apr 4, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
ABB

ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations.

ABB is committed to growing in the U.S. by investing in its electrification and automation businesses that meet increased demand from industry-leading customers, while supporting the clean energy transition and the trend towards reshoring of production. This commitment is highlighted by today’s pouring of the concrete foundations for a greenfield drives and services facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

The U.S. is ABB’s largest market, comprising 24% of the company’s annual revenue.

“The United States is critical to ABB’s success as a market that will continue to grow and benefit from our product portfolio that enables the transition to a more energy-efficient future,” said Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB. “Currently, 85 percent of ABB’s sales in the US are from products produced locally, which provides customers with a more secure supply chain and keeps good-paying manufacturing jobs in America.”

ABB technology touches every sector of the economy, from transportation to utilities to buildings. Recently passed legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, gives ABB confidence to invest in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems and technology innovation to bring products and services closer to customers.

Investment projects underway across the US include:

  • New Berlin, Wisconsin: Opening of Drives and Services manufacturing facility will increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives and controls which reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the US market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Some 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years.
  • Memphis, Tennessee: Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products. ABB remains the seventh-largest private employer in Memphis.
  • Atlanta, Georgia: Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail, and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs.
  • Albuquerque, New Mexico: Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold, the leading brand for underground cable accessories, to support strengthening a more sustainable US electrical grid. It underpins ABB’s commitment to improve reliability and resilience of the US infrastructure and assure greater safety for the American consumers, businesses, and communities. The investment will create 55 new jobs and will be completed by 2024.
  • Auburn Hills, Michigan: Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.
  • Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: Previously announced opening of Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50 percent.
  • Columbia, South Carolina: Previously announced opening of electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility to build up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, to support operators building the national charging infrastructure. ABB E-mobility’s investment will create over 100 jobs.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is triggering investment in clean energy and supporting businesses that can produce technology locally,” said Michael Gray, U.S. country holding officer of ABB. “More than ever before, ABB is designing and producing products domestically to serve our U.S. customers, as they move toward more sustainable electric power generation, clean energy manufacturing, electric transportation, and industrial efficiency including carbon capture and storage, as well as methane reduction.”

The U.S. federal government projects real gross domestic product to increase 2.5% in 2023, average 2% annual growth between 2024-2028, and grow 2.3% per year during 2029-2032. This projected GDP growth, combined with an estimated global EV infrastructure investment of more than $1 trillion by 2040, gives ABB the confidence to continue investing. ABB projects 25% of global EV infrastructure investment will take place in the U.S.

Since 2010, ABB has invested $14 billion in U.S. plant expansions, operational improvements, state-of-the-art equipment, products and people, making it the company’s largest market. With approximately 20,000 employees in more than 40 manufacturing and distribution facilities, ABB is investing, growing and serving customers across America through industries that create jobs, encourage innovation and achieve a more productive, sustainable future.



Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Palletone Location Map 2023
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
March 29, 2023
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
March 21, 2023
Related Stories
Palletone Location Map 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
Officials held a "topping off" ceremony for the Kings Logistics Center.
March 29, 2023
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
CEEUS serves utilities and contractors across the state.
March 27, 2023
Stanley Drill
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
The filing provides the company with greater flexibility to access capital markets.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 10 54 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
IEWC Adds Singapore Distribution Center
The new hub will bolster the distributor's service to multi-national and Southeast Asia customers.
March 17, 2023
ABB Robotics' existing Auburn Hill, Mich. factory.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Robotics Begins HQ, Factory Expansion
The highly automated plant will create jobs in Michigan.
March 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 24 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTR Engineered Solutions Announces New Facility in Mexico
The move will support several OEM customers that are establishing operations in the country.
March 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 1 57 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The suburban Minneapolis hub will carry Gray's Dynamic and Grip-on brands.
March 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 10 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Acme Tools Opens Twin Cities Distribution Center
The Burnsville location will support its growing e-commerce division.
March 13, 2023
Qed Monument Colorado
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Opens Colorado Branch
The facility is the company's 13th across the Intermountain West.
March 13, 2023
Rk Employee On Forklift
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RK Logistics Group Expands into Michigan
The company announced a new regional headquarters and logistics center in Ann Arbor.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division
The company announced the addition of three Aspen Marketing veterans.
February 28, 2023
Austin T&h Blog
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility
The new location will deliver energy-efficient solutions to Texas' thriving technology sector.
February 16, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
The 300,000-square-foot complex is WDS' first West Coast facility.
February 15, 2023