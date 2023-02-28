Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division

The company announced the addition of three Aspen Marketing veterans.

The Lawless Group
Feb 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Lawless Group

DALLAS — The Lawless Group Rockies announced the expansion of its regional team with former Aspen Marketing veterans:

Brian Olson, sales director, resides in Utah and will continue engagement, customer loyalty and partnerships. He was formerly with Aspen Marketing, where he spent over 25 years in channel management, product support and sales leadership. He is a top producer with a strong focus on distributor partnerships and end-user engagement.  

Gage Olson, end user specialist, is also formerly of Aspen Marketing, where he spent eight years in the field. He will continue to provide training and observation of product usage by end-users on and off site as well as collaboratively working with distribution partners in the field. Olson is a team player who excels building relationships and exceeding expectations. He is a graduate of Snow College. 

Chris Marshall, warehouse manager and customer support, will lead inside sales, warehouse management and fulfillment. He also joins Lawless form Aspen, where he kept the front and back of the house running seamlessly. Chris has over 20 years’ experience in the industry and the Utah market.  

The team started 2023 off strong with a win at Industrial Supply’s Marketing Summit as manufacturers representative of the year in January.

“A longtime friend and business colleague of Lawless, we are excited to have them in the region now," said Industrial Supply President Jessica Yurgaitis. "We look forward to a very active partnership as Lawless Group Rockies helps service our business.”  

LGR has a Salt Lake City warehouse with plans to open a second larger facility in May of 2023. The new warehouse will align with the Lawless Group platform to house products with a showroom and training space. 

The team will work closely with Charlie Cronin, regional VP of sales, and President Eric Stone.

“We are excited to have Brian, Gage and Chris join the Lawless family," said Lawless CEO Jack Templin. "Their relationships, reputation and expertise in the market are unparalleled. Their addition further strengthens an already strong team."

The addition expands the Lawless Group Rockies sales team to five.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 8 47 48 Am
Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division
February 28, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
February 15, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
February 1, 2023
Related Stories
Austin T&h Blog
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
The 300,000-square-foot complex is WDS' first West Coast facility.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 1 40 29 Pm
Operations
Royal Supply, Specialty Bearings President Announces New Company
6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments.
February 14, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
The facility will primarily supply steel tube to the solar industry.
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
The expansion added new locations across every region of the U.S.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 09 22 Pm
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Marks its 125th Anniversary
The company plans to open three new locations in 2023.
January 27, 2023
84 Lumber, Morgantown, W.Va.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Announces Accelerated Expansion Plans
The company outlined its plans for new stores and manufacturing facilities this year.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
Company Expansion & Consolidation
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
The distribution-focused private equity firm launched its European strategy at the beginning of the year.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 3 34 21 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Expanded Nevada Location
OTC partnered with Quincy Compressor to expand the branch.
January 23, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens Mexico Technology, Engineering Center
Officials said the facility would bolster delivery capacity and competitiveness.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 11 54 07 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Lawless Group Announces Rockies Division
The company is opening a Denver location to complement an existing site in Salt Lake City.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Blue Ribbon Fastener Opens Colorado Warehouse
The suburban Denver facility will bolster its operations across the West.
January 17, 2023
Cec Lobby
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hobart Opens Customer Experience Center
The facility will provide customers and distributors with welding support and training.
January 16, 2023
Img 4874
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Opens New Jersey Branch, Warehouse
The expansion will support Viking Yacht Company.
January 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 12 23 10 55 01 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Building Materials Distributor Announces Expansion
Summertown Metals will establish a second facility in Tennessee.
December 27, 2022