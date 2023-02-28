Lawless Group Expands Rockies Division

DALLAS — The Lawless Group Rockies announced the expansion of its regional team with former Aspen Marketing veterans:

Brian Olson, sales director, resides in Utah and will continue engagement, customer loyalty and partnerships. He was formerly with Aspen Marketing, where he spent over 25 years in channel management, product support and sales leadership. He is a top producer with a strong focus on distributor partnerships and end-user engagement.

Gage Olson, end user specialist, is also formerly of Aspen Marketing, where he spent eight years in the field. He will continue to provide training and observation of product usage by end-users on and off site as well as collaboratively working with distribution partners in the field. Olson is a team player who excels building relationships and exceeding expectations. He is a graduate of Snow College.

Chris Marshall, warehouse manager and customer support, will lead inside sales, warehouse management and fulfillment. He also joins Lawless form Aspen, where he kept the front and back of the house running seamlessly. Chris has over 20 years’ experience in the industry and the Utah market.

The team started 2023 off strong with a win at Industrial Supply’s Marketing Summit as manufacturers representative of the year in January.

“A longtime friend and business colleague of Lawless, we are excited to have them in the region now," said Industrial Supply President Jessica Yurgaitis. "We look forward to a very active partnership as Lawless Group Rockies helps service our business.”

LGR has a Salt Lake City warehouse with plans to open a second larger facility in May of 2023. The new warehouse will align with the Lawless Group platform to house products with a showroom and training space.

The team will work closely with Charlie Cronin, regional VP of sales, and President Eric Stone.

“We are excited to have Brian, Gage and Chris join the Lawless family," said Lawless CEO Jack Templin. "Their relationships, reputation and expertise in the market are unparalleled. Their addition further strengthens an already strong team."

The addition expands the Lawless Group Rockies sales team to five.