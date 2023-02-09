MSS Steel Tubes Announces Memphis Plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Greater Memphis Chamber on Wednesday joined MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other elected officials in announcing that the company plans to invest $6 million to open its first U.S. steel tubes production plant in Memphis, creating 129 jobs.

MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of Portugal-based MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is owned by Portugal-based Metalogalva Group in partnership with Brazil-based Soufer Group. Once MSS Steel Tubes becomes operational at 4129R Outland Rd., near Lamar and East Raines Road, companies within the Metalogalva Group will employ more than 1,800 people across production facilities in four continents.

“We are thrilled to open this new plant in Memphis subject to approval of local programs,” said Margarida Caetano, CFO of Metalogalva. “Our business is heavily reliant on quick, affordable, and reliable transportation, and no city fit our needs better than Memphis. This region is a destination of choice for manufacturers, and we’re excited to become part of the fabric of this community.”

The decision to locate in Memphis will help MSS Steel Tubes better serve its U.S. customer base of solar panel manufacturers. Because of its central location and distribution prowess, Memphis is expected to provide a more cost-effective and efficient way to meet and exceed both production and delivery times.

The announcement will further the region’s progress toward its Prosper Memphis 2030 goals set by the Chamber: 50,000 additional jobs, 700 additional advanced industry companies, and 20,000 annual graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by the end of 2030. The Chamber has set minority inclusion targets for its goals in both jobs and STEM graduates.