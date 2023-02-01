SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year

The expansion added new locations across every region of the U.S.

SRS Distribution Inc.
Feb 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced that it opened 20 greenfield locations within its Building Products division in 2022, enhancing its growing national network of independent distributors.

The expansion includes openings across every region of the country with an emphasis on markets with attractive growth profiles. The locations are staffed by experts dedicated to exemplary customer service and carry a full line of residential and commercial roofing products as well as other exterior building products. Supported by Roof Hub and other industry-leading digital technology, SRS customers enjoy both a high-touch and high-tech experience that is streamlined, efficient, and meets their unique needs.

The new locations are:

  • Foxboro, Massachusetts – Heritage Wholesalers
  • Fort Pierce, Florida – Suncoast Roofers Supply
  • Georgetown, Delaware – Superior Distribution
  • Visalia, California – Roofline Supply
  • Katy, Texas – SRS Building Products
  • Dalton, Georgia – Superior Distribution
  • Eastanollee, Georgia – Superior Distribution
  • Yakima, Washington – Stoneway Roofing Supply
  • Winchester, Tennessee – Building Supply Direct
  • Loxley, Alabama – Advanced Building Products
  • Centerville, Minnesota – American Roofing Supply
  • Newnan, Georgia – Superior Distribution
  • Monroe, Louisiana – Advanced Building Products
  • Homestead, Florida – Suncoast Roofers Supply
  • Tupelo, Mississippi – Advanced Building Products
  • Columbia, South Carolina – Superior Distribution
  • Flagler Beach, Florida – Suncoast Roofers Supply
  • Indianapolis, Indiana – American Roofing Supply
  • Florence, Kentucky – Willoughby Supply
  • Santa Barbara, California – JB Wholesale

The opening of new locations in high-growth markets reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding its national Building Products footprint and mission to be the preferred supplier to its customers. The locations include additional presence in existing markets as well as entry into new geographies that allow SRS to enhance service to more customers. Greenfields play an integral role in the company’s path to building the strongest national network of independent distributor brands in the industry.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of 20 greenfields across our growing footprint. Thanks to the tenacious effort of our branch expansion and operations teams, our capabilities to expand in strategic markets have never been greater," said Dan Tinker, President and CEO of SRS Distribution. "With the addition of these new locations, SRS will continue to provide unparalleled service to our loyal customer base, reach more customers, and enjoy even greater geographic reach in these regions. Greenfields are an important part of our strategy to accelerate the growth of the companies that join our family, and we expect to open additional locations in 2023 and beyond.”

