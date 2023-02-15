World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse

The 300,000-square-foot complex is WDS' first West Coast facility.

World Distribution Services
Feb 15, 2023
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WDS

TACOMA, Wash. — World Distribution Services, a World Group company and leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, hosted the grand opening of its new 300,000-square-foot Tacoma warehouse and distribution center on Feb. 1.

Representing WDS’ first West Coast facility, the new Tacoma facility will further bolster World Group’s robust presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Fully staffed and operational, WDS Tacoma offers cross-dock and transload services, distribution and fulfillment and e-commerce capability. With a 36-foot clear height, 46 dock doors, a state-of-the-art warehouse management system, and ample parking for trailers, the new location offers a variety of storage and distribution solutions to the region and acts as a gateway to the U.S. interior for importers using the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

The grand opening event drew a mix of local customers, government representatives, World Group employees, and officials from The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), including CEO John Wolfe and Commissioner Kristin Ang, who also spoke on the brief agenda. WDS President Duncan Wright kicked off the event by sharing how the Pacific Northwest became a focal point over the last 12 months for WDS and for World Group overall.

“CEO Wolfe and I were glad to participate in World Distribution Services’ grand opening ceremony,” said Ang. “Both WDS and UWL have been welcome assets to the logistics community, and we’re glad that they are bringing their longstanding experience and expertise to our gateway. The future is bright between our organizations and we look forward to continuing to expand our partnership.”

As part of the World Group’s commitment to growth in the Pacific Northwest, WDS will support its sister company UWL by servicing Sun Chief Express, the fastest ocean service between Vietnam and the West Coast of the United States. Offering a 17-day transit time from Haiphong, Vietnam, to Seattle, and a 20-day transit from Ho Chi Minh City to Seattle, Sun Chief was introduced in early 2022 by UWL, which contracted with Swire Shipping to develop an innovative solution that addressed the market need for speed, reliability and consistency during a truly chaotic time in global supply chain. Today, those same attributes are in-demand as customers continue to use Sun Chief to ensure their freight arrives on-schedule for quick and easy distribution.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the Pacific Northwest and Sun Chief, the World Group recently acquired Pacific Cascade, a distribution and trucking organization in nearby Sumner, Washington, which will provide enhanced trucking and distribution services in the region. In addition, World Group recently announced UWL is opening a new 4,200-square-foot office in Seattle, which is strategically situated between the Port of Tacoma and Port of Seattle and serves as another indicator that the company is dedicated to expanding its footprint in the region.

“This event was a great way to connect the dots and put some faces to names,” said World Group CEO Fred Hunger. “And it was gratifying to hear from port officials that the services we are providing are needed in the market. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationships locally and globally to serve our customers.”

The new Tacoma facility represents WDS’s fourth new warehouse in less than two years, underscoring the company’s dedication to meeting customer demand as well as its commitment to strategic growth. With the addition of the Tacoma warehouse, WDS can offer customers 2.3 million square feet of space across 10 facilities throughout the United States.

“The logistics solutions offered by WDS are a critical part of our growth strategy, especially as we double-down on our stronghold in the Pacific Northwest. We have proven that we are prepared to swiftly expand our presence in markets that meet our customers’ needs and help us realize our strategic vision,” said Wright.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
January 24, 2023
Related Stories
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
84 Lumber, Morgantown, W.Va.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Announces Accelerated Expansion Plans
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
Company Expansion & Consolidation
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
The facility will primarily supply steel tube to the solar industry.
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
The expansion added new locations across every region of the U.S.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 09 22 Pm
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Marks its 125th Anniversary
The company plans to open three new locations in 2023.
January 27, 2023
84 Lumber, Morgantown, W.Va.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Announces Accelerated Expansion Plans
The company outlined its plans for new stores and manufacturing facilities this year.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
Company Expansion & Consolidation
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
The distribution-focused private equity firm launched its European strategy at the beginning of the year.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 3 34 21 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Expanded Nevada Location
OTC partnered with Quincy Compressor to expand the branch.
January 23, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens Mexico Technology, Engineering Center
Officials said the facility would bolster delivery capacity and competitiveness.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 11 54 07 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Lawless Group Announces Rockies Division
The company is opening a Denver location to complement an existing site in Salt Lake City.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Blue Ribbon Fastener Opens Colorado Warehouse
The suburban Denver facility will bolster its operations across the West.
January 17, 2023
Cec Lobby
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hobart Opens Customer Experience Center
The facility will provide customers and distributors with welding support and training.
January 16, 2023
Img 4874
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Opens New Jersey Branch, Warehouse
The expansion will support Viking Yacht Company.
January 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 12 23 10 55 01 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Building Materials Distributor Announces Expansion
Summertown Metals will establish a second facility in Tennessee.
December 27, 2022
Emerge Manfacturing Logo 2020 01
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Newly Formed PPE Manufacturer Announces Cincinnati Factory
Emerge Manufacturing hopes to help return PPE production to the U.S.
December 19, 2022
Drone Aerial Finished Plant High
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Henkel Completes North Carolina Expansion
The project provides a state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives.
December 14, 2022