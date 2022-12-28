World Group Acquires Pacific Cascade

The deal will increase World Group's service in the Pacific Northwest.

World Group
Dec 28, 2022
Unnamed
World Group

CLEVELAND — World Group, an American-owned global transportation and logistics organization, announced the acquisition of Pacific Cascade, comprised of Pacific Cascade Distribution LLC and Pacific Cascade Trucking LLC, both headquartered in Sumner, Washington.

Pacific Cascade, founded in 2005 by Jeff Roulst, is an asset-light provider of 3PL services including drayage, warehousing, transloading, fulfillment and more. They operate over 50 trucks and have garnered multiple motor carrier of the year honors from customers in 2016, 2020 and most recently in 2021. Additionally, in 2015, they were the first drayage provider servicing the ports of Tacoma and Seattle to become fully compliant with updated clean air regulations.

“This agreement really made sense for both organizations. World Group’s operating companies have a robust presence east of the Rockies, and their recent significant investments in the Pacific Northwest, including a new distribution facility and an express ocean service, demonstrate a commitment to long-term growth in this region," Roulst said. "Our leadership teams share a similar vision, and we are excited to see where this journey takes us together.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Pacific Cascade to the World Group family," said World Group CEO Fred Hunger. "Their commitment to customers and focus on core values aligns perfectly with our vision and culture. They bring invaluable experience, a proven track record of success, and deep knowledge of the Pacific Northwest market. Having them in the fold will help us expand the breadth and scale of our existing offerings.

"This is part of our strategic vision to utilize the Pacific Northwest as a transportation corridor for our customers and do it using all World Group companies. Housed within our portfolio, we now have the perfect trifecta of capacity for our customers in the PNW — ocean, warehouse and distribution, and trucking.”

Just this year, World Group’s top-10 U.S.-owned NVOCC and freight forwarding brand, UWL, in collaboration with Swire Shipping, launched a direct ocean express service with guaranteed capacity and market-fastest transit times between Southeast Asia and the U.S.

“In addition to the launch of the Sun Chief express service, we also recently opened a distribution facility in Tacoma just a short 20-minute drive from Pacific Cascade’s 267,000-square-foot distribution facility and headquarters," Hunger said. "We have quite the synergy within our offerings for this region and we believe it will be the next big thing for customers looking for alternative transportation corridors to LA/Long Beach.”

World Group’s distinct operating companies span the spectrum of supply chain and logistics, including: 

  • ContainerPort Group (CPG), a national top 10 intermodal drayage company that operates 29 terminals and provides nationwide coverage at every port and every rail with its three trucking brands: ContainerPort Group, Bristol Transportation and Middle Bay Transportation.
  • UWL, a top-10 U.S.-owned NVOCC freight forwarding organization that offers ocean and air freight solutions, customs house brokerage, and more.
  • World Distribution Services (WDS), providing warehousing and distribution across eight facilities totaling nearly two million square feet. 
  • World Shipping Inc., which provides vessel husbandry services for ships sailing the Great Lakes. 

“Having Pacific Cascade as part of our roster will truly boost World Group’s strength,” said Hunger. “They will help us build on the momentum and investments from the last 12 months in the Pacific Northwest, and together we can continue to accomplish incredible things for our customers.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 16 At 1 28 29 Pm
Dover Acquires Precision Gear Pump Manufacturer
December 19, 2022
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
FleetPride Acquires Harland Diesel Service
December 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 13 At 1 11 47 Pm
Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging
December 13, 2022
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 12 23 10 36 28 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dickman Supply Acquires Lyons Electrical Supply
Screenshot 2022 12 22 8 48 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Sold to Commercial Refrigeration Giant
Screen Shot 2022 12 21 At 11 45 22 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Grid Components Inc. Acquires Meister International
Screen Shot 2022 12 20 At 1 43 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires CX Connexion
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screenshot 2022 12 22 8 48 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Sold to Commercial Refrigeration Giant
The company distributes HVAC/R parts and equipment across the Southeast and Midwest.
December 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 21 At 11 45 22 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Grid Components Inc. Acquires Meister International
The deal is Power Grid’s fifth acquisition.
December 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 20 At 1 43 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires CX Connexion
The electrical distributor operates two locations in the Chicago area.
December 20, 2022
Ahp Picture
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houchens Industries to Acquire Air Hydro Power
AHP is a leading distributor of motion control and fluid power solutions.
December 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 16 At 1 28 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dover Acquires Precision Gear Pump Manufacturer
Witte Pumps & Technology will become part of Dover's Maag business.
December 19, 2022
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Harland Diesel Service
The deal will expand FleetPride's parts portfolio and service in Oklahoma.
December 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 13 At 1 11 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging
Mid-States operates 11 locations across Texas, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
December 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm 638e54d5e6526
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Yesco Electrical Supply
The Ohio company has offered electrical parts service for more than 35 years.
December 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 09 At 1 39 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
JD Martin, ICS Announce Merger
The deal will expand the companies' industrial and OEM product portfolio.
December 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 12 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors
The company said the deals would bolster its operations on each coast.
December 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 56 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard Acquires Canadian Distribution Business
PENN Engineered Fasteners supplies the nation's automotive, energy, agriculture and appliance sectors.
December 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 40 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Subsidiary Acquires Instrumex
The German company is a leading provider of reconditioned test equipment.
December 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 17 57 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires HVAC Distributor Airefco
The Oregon company distributes Carrier and Bryant products across the Pacific Northwest.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply
The Wisconsin packaging products distributor bolsters BlackHawk's Midwest footprint.
December 6, 2022