FleetPride Acquires Harland Diesel Service

The deal will expand FleetPride's parts portfolio and service in Oklahoma.

FleetPride Inc.
Dec 14, 2022
IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced that it has acquired the assets of Harland Diesel Service Inc.

Harland Diesel Service is a full-service diesel shop operating on diesel trucks and heavy equipment with 14 bays, serving the industry since 1979 and is recognized for high quality, exceptional service, and reliable repair in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and its surrounding areas.

"We are very excited to welcome Harland Diesel Service, Inc, to the FleetPride team. We have admired how their business has evolved over the years, focusing on a strong commitment to excellent customer service and creating strong brand loyalty among its key consumers. This acquisition will enable us to drive new growth and further extend our capabilities to support customers with a one stop shop for parts and service in the heavy duty aftermarket," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. 

"Through the last 30 years, we have worked to deliver high-quality products to consumers, paying particular attention to service and building lasting customer relationships. With similar values, along with its leading industry position, FleetPride is a great partner to carry our legacy forward. The entire Harland Diesel Service team is excited to join FleetPride and begin working to further position the business for long-term growth," said Harland McClaskey, owner.

This is the eleventh FleetPride acquisition this year, with continued expansion of their national parts and service operations.

